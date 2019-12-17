Aging Like a Fine Wine

As of the date of this going to print, it’s officially the week of my birthday. I’m sure you all had your calendars marked already, but this is a gentle reminder in case you forgot to pick me up a little something while you were out Christmas shopping. I’ve never cared for the timing of my birthday; considering it falls 4 days before Jesus’s, if anyone is gonna trump me in the birthday department it’s him. Between family and work parties and not to mention everyone being pretty broke from spending money on Christmas gifts, it’s always kind of tough to wrangle everyone together for a night of fun. I am also becoming increasingly hostile toward birthdays, as it means my swift march toward old age is gaining more steam. This year I have finally hit a milestone I’ve always heard about but never thought would happen to me-I refuse to disclose my age anymore.

This might seem vain and stupid, and it might be, but it’s something that is a big insecurity for me so I am choosing not to discuss it. I instead am deciding now to focus on how I look and feel and to date my life by accomplishments rather than calendar years. It seems to me that life should be measured by moments rather than the intangible concept of time anyway. I am taking something that brings a great deal of negativity to my life and spinning it into a positive.

I don’t want to spend this time reflecting on all the changes over the past year-I’ll probably save that for the New Year’s edition. Just looking back on my life in general, it’s hard to believe that I’ve ended up where I am today. I can’t emphasize enough just how important the act of manifestation truly is. I always dreamed of living in a big city, living a fabulous life, even hob-knobbing with the occasional celebrity, and in the strangest, most backward ass journey I somehow made it there. Make it a point to write down the things you want out of life and focus all your energy on it and you WILL make it happen. There is no such thing as luck, you just have to begin to live consciously and dictating your life’s decisions on whether it is in alignment with the ultimate goal.

I can firmly say without hesitation that I am prouder of myself at this age than ever before. Despite all the mistakes and hiccups, I’ve accomplished more than I ever knew I was capable of. I became the first college graduate in my family. I tackled jobs I knew nothing about and succeeded at them. I bought a home and a car. I’m the author of a weekly column. For a time I was a wife. I moved myself to a city where I essentially knew no one and am thriving. And most importantly, so far I’ve survived all of my worst days, and THAT is my biggest accomplishment. For every time I thought the worst possible thing happened to me, I’ve gotten back up and trudged forward, sometimes on my hands and knees, and a few times being carried by people I love. But those moments turned into the things that led me to better. For every person who walked out of my life, it opened a space for someone who could change it. For every job I lost, it forced me to push myself out of my comfort zone and do something that scared me because I didn’t have a choice. I’m proud of that.

I’m choosing from here forward to embrace the adage of “aging like fine wine,” because wine is one of the earth’s greatest gifts, so why wouldn’t I want to be compared to it? Grape vines thrive in suffering. They grow best in complicated and tumultuous soil. When a vine is struggling, it may produce less fruit, but the quality is better. Like wine, I want my cold frosty nights to be just as important to my growth as my warmest, sunniest days. And finally, it’s always important to develop thick skin-some of the best grapes (and thus wines) do, because it gives them structure and complexity which in turns makes them age well.

Looking toward my future I know the best is yet to come for me. If you’re someone who also struggles with the idea of growing older, I hope you’ll adopt this new way of thinking alongside me. It’s ok to be proud of yourself and acknowledge all your milestones, especially on a day as special as your birthday. This year, I’m not lining my cake with candles to measure my life. I’m celebrating all my successes and listing new ways to manifest my future.

Cheers!

Kathie