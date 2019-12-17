Christmas Cookie Potluck & Contra Dance in Jonesborough with the Hot Daddies!

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society, a traditional dance group based in Jonesborough, TN, and the Jolly Ole Elf will host a holiday contra dance with a caller and live music from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone Street. Dancers are encouraged to bake or bring their favorite holiday season cookies to share at the 9:00pm break.

A beginner’s workshop starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $7 per person, $5 for students and children. All are welcome; partners are not required, and no dance experience is needed. The band, Hot Daddies, will provide live music, and caller Diane Silver will lead dancers through the steps.

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society is an affiliate member of the Country Dance and Song Society, a nonprofit organization that promotes traditional arts at events across the country. The society was formed in January of 2006 to expand opportunities for traditional dancing and to attract new enthusiasts in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Founder David Wiley said, “Each event draws more people as word spreads about how fun Contra dancing is. We encourage everyone to come out and try it.” “We are getting many students and young couples who are looking to learn traditional folk dance in a healthy atmosphere”. This dance marks the completion of 14 years of community contra dance in Jonesborough.

Contra dancing traces its origins to 17th century England and France. Similar dance styles include Irish, English Country, and American square dancing. Long lines of pairs dance to steps announced by the caller as they move up and down the lines. Everyone dances with everyone else over the course of the evening. Singles are paired with a partner, so everyone can participate.

Wiley adds, “Contra dancing is fun, social, and easy to learn. We have terrific musicians and a great caller for this dance. Whether you’ve danced before or are new to contra dancing, you’ll have a wonderful time.” Dress comfortably and bring a water bottle for hydration as this is an aerobic dance.

Dancers are invited to waltz from 6:00-7:00pm to recorded music. “We do country dance waltz compared to ballroom style waltz” offers David Wiley, event organizer.

The Hot Daddies are local musicians affiliated with the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music program including Lee Bidgood and Roy Andrade.

Nationally renowned dance caller/teacher, Diane Silver comes to call dances once again for the Jonesborough dance community. After years of environmental education and a few years as classroom teacher, Diane is now a freelance consultant. When not in the classroom, Diane is the featured caller for many dance weekends held around the country and recently was the featured contra dance caller at the Sidmouth Folk Festival in England.

For more information on Saturday’s dance or any upcoming events, please call David Wiley at 423-534-8879 or visit www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.com.

Or Historic Jonesborough Dance Society on FACEBOOK.