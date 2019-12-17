Well, hello again. It’s good to be back. I hope you are enjoying my adventures, and in some cases, my misadventures. Around this time of year, my mind goes back in time and I fondly remember my little whirlwind of blue…

During my teaching journey, a fast moving whirlwind blew into my life one bright August morning. And like the nature of whirlwinds; change was evident; my world rearranged.

Amazed at her agility, I watched her zoom down the hall on her bright red motorized scooter zigzagging left and right, narrowly missing the bodies of children filing into their classrooms, laughing as she came upon the heels of a startled kindergartener. Spinning tires she swerved around a poor frightened child, who looked like a small fawn blinded by bright headlights in the middle of a dark highway, narrowly missing his heels. This petite fireball was a reckoned force. How could I have perceived that this feisty five-year-old would impact my life so enormously?

From that first day Misty entered my heart and stayed there. She was so much like me in many ways. Extremely independent, extremely embarrassed by her condition and so determined to hide and be “normal”; whatever that meant. If being “normal” involved terrorizing kindergarteners, then so be it.

As the school’s special education teacher I included Misty in the other health impaired program. There our relationship developed from our commonalities. My cerebral palsy and her heart condition became intertwined. We had a bond, a very strong bond. I understood her jokes. I understood her pranks. I understood her need to experience life because it was a precious jewel that could be stolen at any minute. I understood her embarrassment. If she felt the power of normalcy zooming around the corner; she embraced it.

Misty adjusted well to elementary school. She made friends. She excelled academically; although, sometimes learned helplessness kicked in, but she had wise teachers who had high expectations and refused to play into her trap. She smiled. She tricked others into doing what she wanted.

One summer-like fall day Misty peeked into my room, eyes red. Clearly she was upset. No smile. No twinkle in her soft blue eyes. She looked at me and burst into tears. I held her, letting her cry. Finally, many tissues later, she said, “My friends hate me.”

“Why do you think that, Misty?” I responded.

“Well, she hesitated. “ They have a club and I can’t be in it.”

“Why?” I asked.

She looked at me, and then turned her gaze toward the window, sunlight streaming in on her face; a face full of sorrow, full of pain, full of disbelief, and full of betrayal.

After what seemed like an eternity. She turned to me; and I will never forget these words: “It’s a No Blue Club,” she whispered, sadness stinging her words. “And you know I am blue, so that means I can’t be in the club.”

Born with only the right side of her heart functioning to capacity, Misty developed a bluish color due to the lack of oxygen in her blood. Some days she was so blue she looked bruised. After a catheterization her blue tint would be less evident.

That day I saw the power of ignorance and what it did to a ten year old. I looked at her face, beautiful and naïve, barely comprehending her friends’ betrayal.

Like in the cartoons, a light bulb popped into my head. My purpose was revealed. It was imperative to educate others about differences. It was my calling. I knew Misty was destined toward great things, I just knew it.

Gently holding Misty’s hand, I said, “Misty, your friends don’t understand your differences. They truly don’t. We must teach them.”

Misty brightened up. “I can teach them?” she questioned.

“Yes. We will do it together” I stated affirmatively.

At that moment we felt we could change the hearts of others. We just knew it. We had a plan. We had a reason. We had a purpose.

The next week Misty swerved her red scooter into my room narrowly missing a bookcase. She laughed braking in front of me. It was time to get to work. We decided that Misty would teach the whole school about her disability. We needed resources. We needed money. Misty became my inspiration to write a grant to purchase the materials for our program that we entitled, “Take a Walk in My Shoes”. With Yancey County Grant Foundation’s help, we implemented the program and Misty began her journey. She created posters about the heart and how it works. She developed visuals; showing children how her blood was like catsup and our blood was like catsup and water. She explained that her bluish color was the result of only half of her heart working. Enthusiastically she gave children rides on her scooter. The program was a success. Because Misty was now a teacher; children looked up to her. They spoke to her in the hall. Everyone wanted to be her friend, especially kindergarteners and first graders. She was Bald Creek Elementary School’s fifth grader celebrity. Now being blue was cool!

A couple of weeks later Misty bounded into my room, and exclaimed excitedly, “I want to write to Tammy Watford. She is my hero. I love her on the news. I really like her Never Stop Learning program. Can I write to her?” She spoke her words so self-confidently. That little girl, full of sorrow, had vanished and here was a young lady who had dreams and ambitions of tomorrow

“Sure,” I replied, what do you want to say to her?”

“I want to tell her how much I like her and tell her what I’m doing. Maybe I can be on Never Stop Learning Show!” Misty speculated.

Misty worked diligently for days on a letter to our local TV news station reporter, Tammy Watford. She explained about the program she had created.

Tammy Watford wrote back and, never in a million years did Misty expect her to say that she wanted her on The Never Stop Learning Program. This was Misty’s chance to, not only teach her peers about her disability, but to reach out into the community and educate others about how to treat people who were different. She kept teaching with her friends at her side. She became a local star about to shine even brighter. Her time had come.

The day WLOS News came to school with Tammy Watford was very exciting. People from the community flocked in to support Misty. We were scared. Actually we were terrified. In our school of around two hundred students we had never had this kind of publicity. Finally, into my room walked Tammy Watford, looking just like she did on TV. Misty was in awe. The camera crew shadowed Misty as she taught her classes to third graders. Ms. Watford interviewed me and Misty’s mother about the innovative project. It was very evident, and stated confidently by Misty’s mother, that Misty had found her purpose. She was a forerunner; teaching others about her disability. It was unheard of that a child with a disability would teach others about how it feels to live differently. Bright lights, cameras, newscasters recorded the excitement, the passion, and education.

As I watched the report I was amazed as this ten-year-old imparted her wisdom to others creatively, professionally, and passionately. Her calling had arrived.

After the airing of the Never Stop Learning segment Misty became a hometown hero. Everyone wanted to know her. The community became educated. Misty never had to worry about the No Blue Club again. She had her own club: the I Am Different and Proud of It Club.

Time passed. Misty continued to beat the odds. The odds that said she would not live past age five. The odds that said she would not leave elementary school alive; but she did.

As I continued my journey as a teacher, I was compelled to pursue my masters in Education at Western Carolina University. I was drawn to special education. I had unique, out of the box ideas. I wanted to teach children with disabilities how to educate others about their lives. I wanted to integrate the program into the schools on a county-wide level. It was a long shot. Perhaps others would disagree, but my interaction with children with disabilities and my personal experience with cerebral palsy led me to believe these children are willing to share their lives with others. They, above all else, want people to understand their triumphs and obstacles.

In 2001, I received a letter from my graduate professor and advisor asking me to present at The Key Conference sponsored by Western Carolina University in Cullowhee North Carolina. He suggested a co-presenter. The light bulb in my mind began to burn brightly. Misty would be my co-presenter. Together we would educate many teachers and administers across western North Carolina.