Magician Dave Harter at the Jonesborough Library

Dave Harter is a Florida based magician that travels all over to entertain and amaze his clients, and now he’s coming to the Jonesborough Library! He specializes in interactive magic entertainment; the audience is part of the show! He will leave you speechless and wondering how he did it. Come see interactive magic right in front of your eyes as he uses cards, coins, and his mind on Friday, December 27th @ 1:00pm!

This is a free show for everyone 18+.

This program is paid for by the Washington County Friends of the Library.