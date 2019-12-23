Abingdon announces new winter music series at the historic Barter Theatre

Abingdon, VA – Building on the success of its January Jams music series , Abingdon is pleased to announce a new slate of concerts in February 2020. Abingdon Music Experience presents Abingdon Sessions at Barter Theatre, each Friday and Saturday, February 14-29, 2020. The lineup includes Grammy Award winning artists and popular American Roots acts, including Tri-Cities native Amythyst Kiah, fresh off her first Grammy nomination.

Sponsored by the Town of Abingdon, Blue Ridge Beverage, First Community Bank, Comfort Suites and JJ’s Restaurant and Sports Bar.

Abingdon Sessions celebrates the Appalachian influence on American Roots Music, at a time when Southwest Virginia is becoming nationally recognized. The rich musical history of the region was just recently highlighted in the enormously popular Ken Burns’ documentary on Country Music, making it the perfect time to feature the legacy of our music on current artists.

Featuring seasoned and rising artists in American Roots music, Abingdon Sessions is an exciting lineup of award-winning acts. Four out of the six shows in the series are co-bills, or double headliners. In contrast to a typical short set by an opener and longer set by a headliner, these co-bills will showcase two artists, often with their full backing bands, essentially offering two concerts in one evening.

The series kicks off Friday February 14th with the perfect Valentine’s Day offering: East Tennesssee native Jill Andrews, formerly of the everybodyfields, will be joined on stage by Brooke & Darin Aldridge. Saturday February 15th the popular Texas band Asleep at the Wheel performs.

The series continues with Hayes Carll February 21st, and Acoustic Syndicate and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley February 22nd. Irish Country band Scythian (sith-ee-yin) and Lindsay Lou perform February 28th, and hometown favorite Amythyst Kiah and Front Country close out the series February 29th. Kiah just received her first Grammy nomination for Best American Roots song as a songwriter on “Black Myself” for the group Our Native Daughters.

All concerts take place at historic Barter Theatre in downtown Abingdon. Barter Theatre is the gem in the region’s performing arts scene, and offers the perfect listening room experience for these concerts.

Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig says that the Abingdon Sessions will be a key attractor in February. “Tourism is the lifeblood of Abingdon it fuels our restaurants, shops and businesses,” Mayor Craig said. “Barter Theatre is our nighttime entertainment mainstay. With their announcement to open later in the year, we knew it was urgent and important to continue to offer evening entertainment in February with the Abingdon Sessions.”