How to Boost Your Mood During the Winter Season 

Let’s talk about mental health because it’s just as important as your physical health and many people struggle with it during this time of year. I know that winter can be a hard season for many that struggle with depression. Holidays are supposed to be a time of joy and family gatherings but that’s not always the case. I’m not a licensed therapist, counselor or any other mental health professional, however I do work with my clients on creating mindset shifts.

A Simple Mindset Shift

Simple shifts of how we perceive the world around us can have an incredible effect on our mental state, which can spill over into our physical state like I mentioned in a previous article. So what do I mean by a mindset shift? Let use the weather as an example. We often refer to weather as bad or good. Most people will say that rain, snow, wind and cold weather is “bad” but that sunny, warm weather is “good.” And I understand that without the sun aka our best source of good ol’ vitamin D, our mood can be effected because science tells us that vitamin D sends feel good chemicals our brain. And I also understand that natural disasters can be caused by extreme weather conditions. But what if we took out the words bad and good and just saw the weather for what it is…rain, snow, wind, sun, warmth, cool air.

After the fires in California and the dry spell that we went through this summer, I started thinking about rain differently. Think about not drinking anything for hours, your throat is scratchy, your mouth feels dry, you probably have a headache and then when you finally get that first sip of water, think about how refreshing that feels in your mouth, the coolness running down your throat, you feel revived, rejuvenated. Or what about a time that you couldn’t show for a few days, maybe you’ve been overnight hiking and think about how grimy you feel. Now think about that same scenario in the sense of the earth receiving rain after days, maybe even weeks, without it. How refreshing must that rain feel to the grass, trees even the ground. All the dirt and griminess are washed away, and the earth is refreshed, rejuvenated. Next time to say we’ve got “bad” weather coming, think about the natural need of the earth.

If you’re having a hard time shifting your mindset or thinking positive then maybe you should start by shifting your environment and actions first. Here are a few ideas…

Get your Vitamin D from other Sources

Since the sun tends to hide behind the clouds more this time of year, make sure you’re getting your Vitamin D other sources like food or supplements. (Always consult your doctor before adding any supplement to your daily consumption as they can interact with other medications or conditions.)

Foods can be a powerful source of vitamin D. Good examples of foods that are high in vitamin D include fatty fish like salmon and tuna, mushrooms, and eggs (especially the yolk).

You can also try an indoor light that mimics the sun. There’s one called Happy Light Liberty 5K Natural Spectrum Energy Lamp that you can buy from Bed, Bath and Beyond for $40 (just found through a simple google search of “artificial sunlight.”)

Get Movin’

Like I said before, I advocate for 4 basic foundations to good health, which are good nutrition, water, sleep and movement. Movement is so important this time of year. Whether you grab your yoga mat and do some simple body weight exercises in the living room while watching Hallmark Christmas Movies or try to fight the crowds of New Years Resolutioners, you’ve got to move your body! A great quote from the Harvard Health blog by Dr. Srini Pillay, MD, explains it perfectly, “Your mind and body are intimately connected. And while your brain is the master control system for your body’s movement, the way you move can also affect the way you think and feel.” You can check out the full article here https://www.health.harvard. edu/blog/how-simply-moving- benefits-your-mental-health- 201603289350.

Do something good for someone else

At my day job, I work for the United Way so trust me when I say, there is no shortage of need in our community or in any other community around the country. We get multiple calls a day from some who needs help paying a bill, getting a ride to a medical appointment, and many other needs. But you don’t even have to do a big act, just a simple smile to a cashier or holding the door open for that mama with her arms full. The more acts of kindness that you can do for others, the better you’ll feel.

I hope you have a wonderful holiday season fill with joy and blessings!

To Your Health and Happiness,

Coach Leslie J