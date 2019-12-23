Johnson City announces holiday schedule changes

Please note the following schedule changes surrounding the upcoming holidays:

City offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Please call 423-461-1643 for water emergencies.

Johnson City Transit will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Operating hours on New Year's Eve are 6:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m.

Garbage collection will be modified on Christmas Day only . Regular Wednesday customers will have collection the following Saturday (Dec. 28). Collection will be on regular schedule Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Please recycle gift boxes, cardboard packaging and paper (note: foil paper is not recyclable). Christmas trees may be placed at curb for brush collection.

Memorial Park Community Center will be closed Dec. 24-28 and Jan. 1.

Carver Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 24-Jan. 2.