Senior Services offers Yoga for All

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., is now holding a yoga class from 6-7 p.m. each Wednesday. The class is designed for beginners and older adults but open to those age 18 and older.

With an emphasis on proper alignment and breathing, the class is intended to inspire participants to live happier and healthier lives. All are welcome to join in this restorative practice.

Cost is $5 per class. Register in person at MPCC the evening of class. For more information, call 423-434-6237.