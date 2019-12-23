Students collect books for local youth

A student organization at East Tennessee State University has collected more than 700 books that are being distributed to area organizations this month to benefit young children.

The book drive was organized by the Student Association for Young Children (SAYC).

“Our goal this fall was to spread literacy to children,” said SAYC president Virginia Holley, an early childhood education major who organized the drive along with fellow student Pricilla Green, vice president of ETSU’s SAYC chapter. “We set up drop-off boxes at different locations on campus, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.”

Holley says the books are being distributed to organizations such as Sullivan County Sherriff’s Office, Isaiah 117 House in Sullivan County, Rise Up!, and the Watauga Volunteer Fire Department. “These places often assist children during crisis situations, and providing kids access to books can be a source of comfort during difficult times.”