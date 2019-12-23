Theatre Bristol Presents Musical Comedy Valentine “She Loves Me” Feb 7-16

Announcing the Cast; Tickets on Sale for the Feb 7-16 Holiday Production

Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia, December 2019 – Theatre Bristol presents the musical comedy Valentine, She Loves Me, February 7-16 on the Theatre Bristol ARTspace stage. Inspired by the same story that brought “You’ve Got Mail” to the screen, She Loves Me’s love letters and sardonic wit are exchanged to beautiful music in a 1930s parfumerie. Written by Joe Masteroff, author of Cabaret, with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, the musical team of Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me is based on a play by Miklos Laszlo. The show features a talented cast from around the region, and tickets to see them are available now at https://tinyurl.com/ TBSheLovesMe.

Mary Ellis Rice is cast as Amalia Balash and James Francis as Georg Nowak, the lonely heart letter-writing co-workers at Maraczek’s parfumerie. Cast as their colleagues are Leah Graham as Ilona Ritter, Joey Collard as Steven Kodaly, Dan Gray as Ladislav Sipos, Luke Gray as Arpad Laszlo, and Steve Davis as owner Mr. Maraczek. Ryan Gray is the Cafe Imperiale waiter and Zaiah Gray the busboy. Steve Baskett makes an appearance as inspector Keller. Parfumerie shoppers, as well as carolers and cafe patrons, include Nicole Intagliata, Ashelyn Walters, Abi Bell, Amy Reid, and Haley King.

Directing She Loves Me is Steve Davis (music director for ANNIE and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, director of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day) and Steve Baskett (director of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Mark Twain’s Tom Sawyer, and The Adventures of Robin Hood).

The production team includes stage manager Brittany Wallace, assistant director Renee Hickman, choreographer Camille Gray, lighting designer Abi Bell, and producer Samantha Gray.

She Loves Me opens February 7, and runs for two weekends at the ARTspace, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm, closing on February 16. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, and will be available at www.TheatreBristol.org

“She Loves Me is the third adaptation of the play, Parfumerie by Hungarian playwright, Miklos Laszlo. The first adaptation was the 1940 James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan film, The Shop around the Corner, and the 1949 Judy Garland and Van Johnson musical film, In the Good Old Summertime. The play was later adapted to film once more as the Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks feature, You’ve Got Mail. The producer, Lawrence Kasha, initiated the idea for the musical and brought the Pulitzer Prize-winning songwriting team of Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock together with playwright, Joe Masteroff.” (MTI Shows)