This “Disability” of Mine 

Hello there folks. I know y’all are rushing around like hamsters on a wheel getting ready for Santa. Well, sit down for a spell, pour yourself a cup of coffee and read a story about a little blonde-haired, green-eyed girl that should’ve had a stocking full of coal on Christmas morning…

It was a school day like any other school day in Pensacola, NC. I was in fifth grade and math class was my most dreaded enemy. No matter how my teacher explained fractions I just could not grasp the concept. Perhaps I was learning disabled in math. Who knows? What I did know was I had a situation to get out of; and fast. As my ever-loving math teacher squeaked yellow chalk (yes, in a class of seven fifth graders, we only had chalk, not fancy dry-erase boards) against the blackboard quickly producing various fractional equations, I knew it was now or never to drastically alter the situation or I would be the laughing stock of the whole class of all seven fifth graders. Looming in the corners of my mind was the unmistakable fear that my friends would find out that I wasn’t nearly as intellectual as I led them to believe. When they saw me walk to that board, or in other words, hobble to that board and try to solve that looming fractional equation, my secret would be revealed. They would know that, not only did I have a physical disability, but that my mind was not working too well either. I was desperate. It was then that I, ever so conveniently tilted my desk, pretended to lose my balance and fall from my seat onto the floor. The noise of my brace hitting the side of my desk as I fell to the floor startled my teacher. She ran to my side as quick as a mouse running from a hungry cat, probably frightened to death from a potential lawsuit she might encounter. With an utterly painful look, I mumbled, “I must have broken something.”

“Are you hurt? How’s your leg?” my teacher nervously inquired.

I kept quiet, pretending the pain was unbearable, rendering me speechless. My only chance to escape this completely worthless drudgery called school loomed in front of me. Soon those fractions would be a thing of the past.

In sheer childish innocence I whispered,” Oh no, Ms. Hill, I think my leg is hurt. I need my mom.”

How quickly those simple whimpered words worked their magic! With all her strength she scooped me up from the floor and headed toward the parking lot to her car.

“Let’s see if we can get you to the car,” she said as she huffed and puffed underneath my fifty pounds.

“Boy,” I thought, “this lady is out of shape. Surely I don’t weigh that much.”

“We’ll call your mom and have her meet us at the hospital,” she panted.

Quietly with an underneath smile I let my teacher clumsily dump me out of her arms into the backseat of her car. We zoomed around the crooked road twelve miles to the hospital. By the time we reached our destination I was so nauseated from car sickness that I was pale and ready to vomit at any minute. Perfect just perfect, this was one time that I was thankful for motion sickness. Mom’s panic stricken face loomed outside the car window as we pulled up to the emergency room door. Once inside the nurses whisked me to the x-ray room. Did I let this little dramatic performance continue? You bet I did. No school for the rest of the day, I could put up with a little x-ray. I did everything the nurse told me to do. I held my breath on cue and played the role of an actress who had just won an Oscar for her award winning performance. Goodness knows I was the perfect patient.

The doctor came into my room where I sat with Mom, looked over the top of his reading glasses and muttered,” She’s okay, nothing’s broken. You can take her home”

This statement sounded like music to my ears, now I could go home, watch a little TV and have a much needed snack. No assignments, no fractions, no teacher, what luck!

Oh life was grand when you could put out all the tricks and the adults jumped around like puppies after a bone! What power I had and believe it or not I had only been on this earth ten years!

You know it’s a funny thing. When you have a disability, even a mild one like mine, people talk louder, speak tenderly, and overlook your most awful faults. It is humorous to watch people squirm. Like the time when I was walking down the hall at school where I was teaching elementary special education at the time, anyway, our school’s sweet little, ninety-year-old music teacher came up to me and ever so sorrowfully said, “Honey, why are you hopping today?”

I thought, “Here’s my chance.”

I looked at the sweet little lady, lips perfectly outlined in dark rose lipstick, in her matching pink bow-tied blouse. Grinning mischievously, I responded, “Why Mrs. Brown, I hop everyday.”

As she stalked down the hall, I overheard her gasp to the first grade teacher, “An awful thing just came from my mouth! I am so embarrassed.” Horrified at her lack of poise she quickly exited into the music room.

I chuckled out loud. Such sheer delight was this disability of mine.