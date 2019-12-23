Tickets Still Available For NYE Party at the Historic General Morgan Inn 

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve party at the historic General Morgan Inn are still available.

For only $35 per person, guests can enjoy unlimited gourmet hors d’oeuvres, dance music in two locations, party favors and a champagne toast.

“This is a great opportunity for local residents who want to usher in the New Year in style, but don’t want to come out early for dinner,” said Michael Brown, general manager of the hotel.

Two other party packages – the Dinner & Dancing Package and the Deluxe Overnight Package – have already sold out, he said.

“Our hotel is the place to be for New Year’s Eve,” Brown said. “We know how to throw a party!”

Festivities for party-only ticketgoers will begin at 9 p.m. with unlimited hors d’oeuves and music by pianist Cleve Edwards from 6-8 p.m., followed by Ivy Road from 8 p.m.-midnight in the lavishly decorated hotel lobby. Meanwhile, DJ Robbie Britton will be playing dance music on the rooftop Garden Terrace from 9 p.m.-midnight.

“The evening will end with a champagne toast for everyone right before the lighted ball drops in downtown Greeneville, followed by the town’s spectacular fireworks show,” Brown said.

The hotel’s bash is part of Greeneville’s “Midnight On Main” celebration, which features numerous New Year’s Eve activities located throughout a two block area of downtown Main Street. “It’s going to be a fun night celebrating in Greeneville,” Brown said.

Tickets for the party may be purchased at the Front Desk of the hotel, located at 111 N. Main St. in historic downtown Greeneville. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

“I encourage everyone to purchase their tickets as soon as possible because we only have a few left,” Brown said.

About the General Morgan Inn:

The General Morgan Inn offers 50 beautifully detailed rooms, a presidential suite and executive apartment in historic Downtown Greeneville. The hotel boasts Brumley’s, an award-winning restaurant with three distinct dining rooms, and a lounge featuring a wide selection of quality cocktails and a Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiasts’ award-winning wine list. The hotel also has a Grand Ballroom and Garden Terrace, popular venues for corporate meetings, retreats and weddings.

The hotel, constructed in 1884, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Historic Hotels of America, the official program for the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information on the hotel, go to www.generalmorganinn.com or call 423-787-1000.