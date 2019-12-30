After-school programs at Washington County, TN Libraries in January

The Scholar Hour is a new after-school program at both Washington County libraries. “Show and Tell” will be the theme of the January event. Students from Kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to come and explore subjects with hands-on activities. Just bring your collection of shells, rocks, coins, trains, feathers….or anything that you collect! Lots of table space will be provided so that you can share your interests with others. For questions,contact Children’s Programmer Kate Hagan at . is a new after-school program at both Washington County libraries.will be the theme of the January event. Students from Kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to come and explore subjects with hands-on activities. Just bring your collection of shells, rocks, coins, trains, feathers….or anything that you collect! Lots of table space will be provided so that you can share your interests with others. For questions,contact Children’s Programmer Kate Hagan at wcpl_childrens@wclibrarytn.org

Gray: Mon., Jan. 6 @ 4 p.m.

JC: Mon., Jan. 27 @ 4 p.m.

The Pokemon Club meets on the second Thursday of the month from 3:30 to 5 p.m., at the Gray Library. This club is for play and trading Pokemon cards All children are welcome. January’s meeting will be Thurs., Jan. 9, at 3:30 p.m.

LEGO Club at Gray Library meets on the fourth Thursday of the month (Jan. 23) at 5 p.m. Please bring your own bricks to build with. Healthy snacks are provided. Jonesborough LEGO Club meets every third Thursday of the month at 5 p.m.

Tail-Waggin’ Tutor Samson is eager to sit and listen to children read to him. A trained therapy dog, Samson is available at the Gray Library once a month. He will visit Gray on Monday, Jan. 13 from 4 to 5 p.m. Appointments are available in 15-minute slots on that date. Call (423) 477-1550 to make an appointment to read to Samson.