Children’s Activities at Washington County, TN Libraries in January

Young children can start their days with music, movement and stories at the Gray and Jonesborough libraries during January. For more information email the Children’s Programmer Mrs. Kate at wcplchildrens@wclibrarytn.org

“Bottle Shakers” is the theme of this month’s Music Mornings. Children from infants to the early grades will be making shakers and learning about rhythm and sound. Empty water bottles will be provided for the first 15 children at each library. You are welcome to bring your own. This program is offered monthly on Mondays at 10 am. at both branches.

Gray: Mon., Jan. 6 @ 10 a.m.

JC: Mon. Jan 27, @ 10 a.m.

“Balloon Blast” will give children a chance to get active in a variety of activities and games with balloons during Move-It Mornings in January. This activity merges song, music, dance, vocabulary, spatial awareness, coordination and group play for children up through age 7. This is offered monthly on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

JC: Wed., Jan. 15 @ 10 a.m.

Gray: Wed., Jan. 22 @ 10 a.m.

Storytimes for Toddlers and Preschoolers are offered weekly at both Gray and Jonesborough libraries. Tuesdays are at Jonesborough and Thursdays are at Gray. This is an opportunity for children and their adults to come together for stories, songs, crafts, and more.

These programs promote language and vocabulary development, as well as enhancing comprehension, cognitive skills and positive social interactions.

Toddler Storytime (under age 3) is at 9:30 a.m., and lasts about 20 minutes. Preschoolers (over age 3) will meet at 10:15 a.m. for about 40 minutes.

These programs are free and open to the public.

Jan. 7 & 9: Life Down Under

Jan. 14 & 16: Feed the Birds

Jan. 21 & 23: Ocean Life

Jan. 28 & 30: Snowy Day