 Is It Brace Compatible?          

Well hello again. I hope y’all had an amazing Christmas Day. Me, well, I ventured back into the great city of Asheville to finish some last minute gift buying and, as I drove pass Asheville Orthopedic and Prosthesis, my mind began to wander back…way back when….

Before I entered first grade in the fall, my mother took me to Asheville where I was fitted with a leg brace. The owner of Orthopedic and Prosthesis, a small funny man with thick glasses and a kind laugh, measured my leg and my foot. After taking the necessary measurements, he told us to come back that afternoon and my custom-made brace and shoes would be ready.

My mother took my sister and me to Town House Bakery next door. The smell from outside made my mouth water with anticipation. Inside, glass cases were filled with a plethora of sugary pastries. In the far corner of the glass case one little ginger man with raisin eyes fascinated me. I looked at him; and I could have sworn he winked at me. “Okay, wise guy,” I thought. I asked my mama if I could have him. After she bought the gingerbread man and handed him to me, the first thing I did was hungrily bite off his right arm and leg. “Okay, man,” I said to myself, “You can see what it’s like to have one arm and a not so good right leg”. I quickly gobbled him down and felt oh so very satisfied.

Later we returned to the orthopedic store. The funny looking man with thick glasses emerged from behind a curtain in the back of the shop carrying a shiny metal leg brace. He fit the brace around my leg and slipped my foot into the attached shoe. A combination of metal and leather invaded my nostrils. He encouraged me to walk around the shop to determine if it was a perfect fit. Proudly I walked from one end of the shop to the other. I felt my foot move up and down for the first time. I walked on the bottom of my foot instead of on the side of it. My toes did not drag the ground. It fit and I was happy; happy that I could walk normally. I smiled and felt good. Finally I felt like everyone else. In my mind first grade was going to be awesome. My mother handed the man seventy dollars for this apparatus that I saw as somewhat of a toy. Later I was fascinated by the squeaking sound it made if my mother forgot to oil it.

On my first day of school my curiosity and gratitude for my new steel encasing turned into extreme hate because no one wanted to play with a little girl who was different. When the teacher asked me to come to the front of the class, I heard giggles and whispers. Stubbornly I refused and sat in my tiny wooden desk, tears streaming down my face. No matter how my teacher tried to coax me to come to her desk, like a statue I sat there unmoving, and finally, she gave up, calling on the next child.

So much for this new toy that helped me walk. It made me the laughing stock of the whole first grade. It didn’t help that I did everything with one hand and why did that hand have to be my right hand? That day I learned my first lesson in public school; being different was bad. My peers’ ridicule and isolation confirmed my perceptions. I cried and thought why did being different have to hurt so badly? School was not a place that I wanted to be, ever.

Years later as I had to rely on my old trusted friend, the leg brace again, I was surprised to find that the steel encasings were a thing of the past. The plastic replacements actually fit inside most shoes that I wore, and I fully emphasize “most shoes”, certainly not all. Now no one cares if I wear a brace. No one judges me based on this contraption. Really no one cares, no one but me when I trudge into shoe store after shoe store looking for that perfect fit, just like the prince looking for his princess with glass slipper in hand.

As I walk into each store, proceed to find shoes my size, jerk a shoebox off a shelf over my head, trying to not to topple ten boxes onto my head, I sit down, roll up my pant leg and then, try, huffing and puffing to force the shoe to slide over my leg brace. I ignore the strange looks of the clerks standing off to the side, trying not to stare, but how many shoe clerks have actually seen a forty-year-old fighting with a shoe like a snake trying to emerge from its` skin. They are so engrossed in the show that they forget the niceties of “May I help you?”

Not only does wearing a leg brace hamper shoe selection, it can literally be dangerous. Once when trying on pants inside Belk’s dressing room, my heel got hung sideways in my brace. There I was, pants down, couldn’t sit, the brace dangling at a grotesque angle from my foot. I moved and gasped from the pain. I reached for my cell phone, thinking inside my head what the conversation would be when I dialed 911: “Hello, what’s your emergency”

“Well,” I would respond, “I seemed to have hung my heel in my leg brace in the dressing room at Belk. I have my pants down and I can’t sit. Can you help me?”

My imagined dispatcher’s response: “You have what on your ankle, a leg dress in Belk? And your pants are where?”

“I said I am hung in my leg brace with my pants down. Please send the Jaws of Life or whatever else you use to free people or cats from entrapments. I’m in Belk. Please hurry I’m losing consciousness from the unbearable pain of my tendons squeezing in a sandwich of plastic!” I screamed in my head.

As my imagined conversation continued, my foot relaxed and slipped out of the brace. So much for brace compatibility.

So, people as you enter the new year be grateful that you have two good arms and legs…because it could always be worse. Have a wonderful week. Until next time…