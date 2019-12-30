It’s a NEW DECADE!

2020, that just sounds weird, but it’s here! A whole decade has passed since 2010, how is that possible?

Let’s talk New Year’s Resolutions! Just that phrase probably brings up some feelings for you. You might have felt some dread because you haven’t accomplished your resolutions from last year or maybe excited for a fresh start. Either way, I’ll show you how to create a plan for success this year, this new decade!

Maybe you know exactly what you want to accomplish this year. We’ll talk about how to make your success inevitable. But for those of you who don’t know where to start or exactly what you want, let’s start with a quick exercise.

Let’s figure out where you want to be in a year. At the end of 2020, what would your dream life look like? Close your eyes and imagine if you could have anything at the end of this year, what would it be? What would you look like? What would people be saying about you? What would you be saying to yourself? How would you feel? What would a perfect day look like? What would a perfect week look like? Now imagine even bigger. If you had unlimited resources (time, money, talent) what would your dream life look like in a year? Fight off the thoughts that tell you “you’re crazy” or “that it’s impossible” or “that it would never happen.” Really focus on what you want if you could wave a magic wand and have ANYTHING. Now set a timer for 10 minutes and write down everything that came to mind. Get as detailed as possible.

From that place of unlimited possibilities, write down some goals that could get you there. Narrow it down to just 10, make them present tense and specific.

For example, instead of “I want to lose weight,” write, “I AM 10 pounds lighter.” If you use, “I want” statements, then you’ll always be wanting. If you use I AM statements, your subconscious will start to work to make that statement true.

Now pick ONE of the ten. That’s right just pick one to work on. Take a month or longer if needed to reach that goal, then you can pick another one. Here’s why I say to pick just ONE. If you focus on everything, you’ll focus on nothing. Focus on one. Master it. Then move on to the next.

This concept is called essential-ism. Think about 2 circles on a piece of paper, one on the right and one on the left. In the middle of each circle is your energy. On the left side you have arrows going in every direction, your energy is pulled at every angle. These are the people who give up at the end of January (or sooner) because they see no results because their energy is so scattered that nothing gets done. On the right side you have one arrow, going in one direction. All your energy is going towards that one goal. How much faster do you think you’ll reach that goal. You’re making the success of that goal your only focus in that area of your life.

(For more info on essentialism, check out the book Essentialism, by Greg McKeown or check out The One Thing by Gary Keller.)

Pick one and SLAY IT!

Here are some tips on how to master that one goal.

1. Write it down EVERYDAY, in the present tense form. Yes, I said every day. There’s something about connecting pen to paper that gets to our subconscious mind. It’s powerful. It also reminds you throughout the day to make choices aligned with that goal.

2. If you need a physical reminder, write it down on a sticky notes and post it everywhere or carry something small in your purse or pocket that reminds you of that goal (I call that an anchor). The point is to keep it front and center.

3. Don’t forget to connect it to a powerful WHY. Your reason for accomplishing this goal will drive you forward even when you’re uncomfortable, when you don’t feel like, when there’s an easier, more enjoyable path to take. Sometimes you must choose between what you want now and what you want MORE. Your why is what you want more (delayed gratification).

If you want some one-on-one help getting crystal clear on your goals and how to slay them, I’d love to connect with you!

Until then,

Happy NEW YEARS! You’ve got this!

Coach Leslie J.