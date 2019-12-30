Make Room in Your Closet and Make a Girl’s Prom Dream Come True

Last year’s sparkle can light up a girl for the upcoming 2020 prom season. Teens and young women have a unique opportunity to “pay it forward”, by donating their previously worn prom gowns to the YWCA Prom Dress Project. Every girl should have the opportunity to wear a beautiful dress to their special event, and the Prom Dress Project makes it affordable for all.

YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia requests donations of gently used, up-to-date gowns and accessories such as jewelry, clutches, and formal shoes. There is a great need for donations of fuller figure gowns, sizes 16-28+, yet, all sizes and styles are greatly appreciated. Donations may be dropped off at the reception desk of the YWCA.

This year’s Prom Dress Project is open to all area high school girls and will be held at the YWCA on Thursday and Friday, March 5th and 6th from 3 pm to 6 pm and Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 8 am to 5 pm. The sale will feature hundreds of previously worn gowns and accessories at a deeply discounted price of only $25. Scholarships are available to any girl needing assistance.

“As you are going through your closet cleaning out for the new year, please bring any prom gowns or accessories to YWCA NETN and SWVA located at 106 State Street,” said Tammy Alls, Director of Mission Advancement. “All contributions are greatly appreciated!”

This community service project is hosted by the YWCA Junior Board of Directors- a diverse group of women ages 20-40 with a desire to enhance their servant leadership skills in our community. If you would like more information about the Prom Dress Project or the YWCA Junior Board of Directors, please call the YWCA at 423.968.9444 or email thenkel@ywcatnva.org.