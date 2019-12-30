Reasonable Resolutions

So here we are again, standing at the edge of the horizon, steamrolling into yet another new year, full of new opportunities and promise. Or it could be more of the same old crap, depending on your perspective. In writing this column I have the unique opportunity to be able to reflect on my articles from last year and physically see the difference a year can make. Due to this, I can see personal growth and where I failed to meet goals, so I highly recommend journaling for your own benefit as well if you’re not already doing so. It can be difficult to sit down and make yourself write, but just taking one hour a week can be so beneficial and something you will really enjoy being able to look back on.

All that being said, I think so many of us, myself included, tend to get a little ambitious with our New Years resolutions and feel bad about ourselves when we are incapable of achieving those milestones. I also think we mess up by not attaching time limits on these goals, which means they never become tangible and never get off the ground; it’s easy to never start something that doesn’t have a deadline. By identifying these 2 factors, I think we can now move forward with setting some goals for ourselves that we can not only achieve, but excel at as well. Conquering fears and achievements always make a person feel better and that is what 2020 is all about for me-feeling good.

So let’s determine the things we want to accomplish for the upcoming year, and be realistic. I think a list of 3-6 objectives is a terrific start. If you conquer all of those, feel free to make another list! Break these down with a time frame: 1-2 tasks that can be achieved relatively quickly, within 1-3 months, 1-2 that can be completed in 3-6 months and finally 1-2 that will take 6 months to a year. Some of these can even be intertwined. Hell, I think it would be great to set 1 MAJOR goal and break it down over a year this way if you want.

Most of us, especially following the gluttony of the holiday season, are going to put weight loss on the list, and I am definitely one of those people. Most of us will also fail at this, but not this year, because we are being realistic and putting deadlines on our achievements. DO NOT be that person who has never worked out a day in your life that signs up for a gym membership, goes twice the first week of January, feels stupid or worse, gets injured and sore and never goes back. If you have never worked out, start small by setting a goal for a 5k and research the training for a “couch to 5k.” Make it an objective to work out at home 3-5x a week. There are millions of free workouts on YouTube. If you like this activity and are sticking to it, THEN you can look into spending money on a trainer or gym membership. The most important thing is to identify what you’re actually wanting to achieve (i.e. building muscle and strength, losing fat in your midsection, etc) researching how to get there and setting reasonable goals. So many people want to lose mass amounts of weight and get discouraged when they don’t drop 10lbs in a week, simply because they do not know that healthy weight loss is at a rate of 0.5-2lbs per week. This is actual fat loss and not just water weight that comes back as soon as you come off a crash diet. Just remember, you didn’t gain weight 10lbs at a time and you’re not going to lose it that way.

So maybe make that your short-term goal, like I am. I want to lose 8-10 lbs within a month. Another great short-term objective to set is things around the house you’ve been putting off, like cleaning out the garage or attic or doing your baseboards. Perhaps set aside even just 3 hours a week dedicated to tackling this mission, with the end gain being completely finish in a month. Hold yourself accountable and treat these things as if they are as important as your job. It is a non-negotiable, it is not something you do when you feel like it or if you get around to it. You simply must do this thing for X amount of time, knock it out and it’s done. So often we will let something seem so bad in our minds that when we finally just do it, it’s not bad at all. The hardest part of working out is getting off the couch and walking in the door. Once you’re there, you typically don’t struggle with motivation.

Long-term objectives are best reserved for financially based ambitions in my opinion. Things like paying down credit card debt, paying off your car or building your savings. Again, this is something that you don’t just decide to do and POOF it happens. Break it down by how much you need to be setting aside each month/week to achieve this goal by the end of 2020. Travel falls in here as well. If you’ve set the intention of taking an epic trip, identify how much it is going to cost, when it needs to be booked, and all expenses up front and then start a fund that is designated solely for that.

The key to succeeding at all your dreams is to change your mindset. These intangible desires quickly get pushed to the back of our minds because they’re not as important as the things in our life that HAVE to be done. So why not make these things just as much of a “have-to”? Your health should be a “have-to.” Your finances should be a “have-to.” So should your mental well-being and stress levels. These things should be just as urgent as turning in your weekly reports at work, your kids soccer practice or putting gas in your car. We don’t want to do these things either, but we HAVE to, so we accept it and do it. Let’s turn 2020 into the year we all got proactive in our life and made OURSELVES a “have-to.”

I wish you all health, wealth and prosperity in the new year and cheers to another trip around the sun with you all! Cheers!