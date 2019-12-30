Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park: JANUARY 2020- SPECIAL EVENTS AND WORKSHOPS

Come Share in the Glorious Cause of Liberty!

Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps

The Watauga Valley Fife & Drum Corps, a component of the Washington County Militia, performs at historical events, dedications, and parades. If you would like to join the Corps, musical experience is welcome but not necessary, just come with a willingness to learn how to interpret history through music. Please contact the park for further information.

“First Footing” At the Historic John & Landon Carter Mansion

Wednesday, January 1 10:00 am

Join historic interpreter Chad Bogart for a New Year’s Day visit to the oldest frame house in Tennessee. Built circa 1775, the historic Carter Mansion boasts architectural details which are quite elaborate when compared to most homes on the frontier. Enjoy the beauty of this site and learn about 18th century New Year and 12th Night traditions and superstitions. The event is free, however a reservation is required. Tour is subject to cancellation in the event of significantly inclement winter weather.

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals

Choose “Upcoming Events” in the left hand menu

The Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Old Christmas: Militia Muster at Fort Watauga

Saturday, January 4 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Sunday, January 5 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Christmas isn’t over yet! European migrants brought Old World holiday traditions to America, from the Dutch Sinterklaas to the Twelve Days of Christmas. Discover the European roots of our modern holiday celebrations. Contact the park for detailed schedule.

Sabine Hill Tour

Wednesday, January 8 1:00 pm

Adults – $7.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $3.00; 6 and under free

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Museum Curatorial Assistant Chad Bogart for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time.

Workshop: Hello Sewing Machine!

Instructor: Donna Horowitz

Wednesday, January 8 1 – 3 pm

Cost: $25.00 Min: 2 Max: 6

Student will learn the basic function of their sewing machine. This will include operations of the buttonhole foot, zipper and basic feet. (This class is not intended to be an intro for embroidery machines)

Student needs to bring their sewing machine with power cord, instruction manual, foot pedal, machine accessories. Instructor will provide supplies for class.

Register and pre-pay by calling the park at 423-543-5808

Watauga Valley Art League Meeting and Program

Sunday, January 12 1:30 pm

This monthly meeting is open to all! Each month a unique program is planned that ranges from talks, to demos, to hands on projects. Today’s meeting will include each of the board members of the league highlighting their art.

Carter Mansion Tours

Wednesday, January 15 1:00 pm

Cost: $7.00 for adults. $3.00 ages 7 – 17

6 and under are free Max: 20

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals

Choose “Upcoming Events” in the left hand menu

Join Ranger Davis for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780. Tour will be given in 18th century period clothing. The Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

An Afternoon of early 19th century Dance with the Sabine Hill Social Society

Sunday, January 19 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Beginners and seasoned dancers alike are all welcome! The afternoon will include English

Country Dance and early Appalachian dance techniques.

Sabine Hill Tour

Wednesday, January 22 1:00 pm

Adults – $7.00; Ages 7 to 17 years – $3.00; 6 and under free

Registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals

Join Museum Curatorial Assistant Chad Bogart for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.

Sabine Hill is located at 2328 West G Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at this time.

Workshop: Basic Sewing – Potholder/Ovenmitt

Instructor: Donna Horowitz

Wednesday, January 22 12:30 – 3:30 pm

Cost: $25.00 Min: 2 Max: 6

Learn the basic skills to make an oven mit & potholder. Course covers working with batting, basic quilting, sewing curves and working with bias binding. Student needs to bring: sewing machine (w/power cords & manual), scissors, pins. Instructor provides project supplies, iron, & board

Register and pre-pay by calling the park at 423-543-5808.

Old Time Music Jam – Led by Art Lang

Sunday, January 26 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Enjoy the rich musical traditions of our region each month. Old time musicians of all levels are welcome. Don’t play and instrument? Come on over, kick back, and enjoy the tunes!

Carter Mansion Tour

Wednesday, January 29 1:00 pm

Cost: $7.00 for adults. $3.00 ages 7 – 17

6 and under are free Max: 20

Pre-registration required – www.tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals

Choose “Upcoming Events” in the left hand menu

Join Ranger Davis for a tour of Tennessee’s oldest frame house! Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780. Tour will be given in 18th century period clothing. The Historic John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Traditional Arts Workshops

To join a classe, you must register in advance by the park & prepay

If you would like to receive updated information throughout the year, please send your email address to jennifer.bauer@tn.gov

Visitors Center Hours:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM Sunday

Our Visitors Center is closed on most State holidays.

Park grounds are open from dawn until dusk.

In the event of extremely inclement winter weather, contact the park about program cancelations and park office closings.