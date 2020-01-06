How I was Led Toward the Saving Grace of Denture Cream 

As I begin 2020 I felt it was imperative to let you in on a little background information that led me to my denture-cream sticking to my foot to a flip flop story so here goes….

“Bye!” I screamed to my husband as I backed my god-awful white, bigger than a boat,

Sebring out of the driveway, contorting my body into position to push the automatic convertible

top button with my left index finger. Why does everything in this world have to be geared

toward right-handed drivers? I shout in my head: “Discrimination, sue, sue!” Sue for what, my

back dislocating as I strive for the wind in my hair? I cringe as the top grinds and finally folds

down. There! The sun is caressing my face. I’m ready for my trip to Burlington for a work

related conference, a four hour drive with just me and the sun and the wind. I’m free, free of

wifely and motherly duties, at least for two days, not that I have that many wifely and motherly

duties. I don’t cook, clean, or do windows. I buy KFC and Taco Bell while sitting in the drive

thru in my convertible, sling it on the table with one hand and say: “Dinner is served!” I hear

David say under his breath, “I know people who cook with broken arms, why does she think she

can’t cook?” I ignore his hurtful, barely audible, statement. If I wanted to cook, I would, but why

bother when I can so easily get out of it.

Anyway, back to my story. As I expertly guide my Sebring onto the highway I fumble

through my CDs while my cerebral palsied right hand takes over the steering wheel. I know what

you’re thinking. How can this woman with a useless hand steer a monstrous Sebring? Well, my

useless hand, so to speak, has a grip of steel (that’s another story). If I lean into the curves and

move my shoulder a certain way I can actually guide the car into the direction I want to go. I

continue fumbling with the CDs, ah ha there it is; Michael Jackson Thriller. I shove it into the

slot; pump up the volume, stomp the gas petal and I’m off like a bird in the sky. Expertly I shoot

around the curves down the mountain toward Interstate 40. The sun feels good, the music livens

me up and I feel free, so free.

For two hours I drive, think, and enjoy the sun; until it hits me; like a ton of bricks, I need to

empty my bladder now! Where oh where is that next exit! Why oh why does my bladder have to

be spastic too. God isn’t my hand, leg, jaw, toes, fingers, eye enough? While I’m pondering on

this dilemma, my bladder is squeezing like a vise. There up ahead is an exit. Thank God! I move

onto the exit and see a Wal Mart, my oasis. At the red light I shift in my seat and pray that my

bladder muscles will squeeze a little tighter.

As the light changes, my foot pounds the gas petal. I lunge forward and the Sebring, like a bullet,

aims toward Wal Mart. I park in the first parking space and exit the car.

Like a drunken man I weave in and out of the parked cars making my way to the entrance.

The little old lady with the May I Help You blue vest, smiles and before she can utter a word, I

hobble past her toward the sign in the distance, like a vision, Restroom. It was then I noticed I

had forgotten my duck tape! My right foot is shifting and sliding out of my flip flops. The flip

flops I had to buy because they were so in style and looked so good with my Capri pants. Never

mind that my toes had other thoughts, like their refusal to grip. I have fought with their defiance

for years. Anyway I had won the battle with duck tape; that sticky gray salvation.

Shuffling toward the bathroom I resist the urge to squeeze my knees together and keep

thinking about not going to the bathroom. Finally I grab the door to the stall, labor in, unbutton

my pants with one hand, and haul my pants to the floor, seconds before my bladder explodes like

a raging waterfall. Relieved I sit for a moment, gaining what composure I have left. I put up my

pants, adjust my shirt, and ease out of the stall toward the sink to wash my hands. Oh great! The

spigot is broken. I fumble with it until I realize it’s one of those water saving monsters where

you use one hand to push down the handle while washing one hand. Again in my head I scream:

DISCRIMINATION! SUE WAL MART! Okay I can do this. I push the knob down with my left

hand as the water spits out of the faucet. I wash my right hand. I push the knob again with my

left hand and reach my right hand over the knob hoping for enough strength to keep it spitting

water long enough to wash my left hand. The water shuts off. Oh well I say to myself. I’ll just

spit on my left hand and rub it off on my shirt. How many germs could I have in my mouth?

Anyway if I get e coli I can always SUE WALMART. I curse those damn faucets and shuffle out

the door. As I pass the electronics department I realize I’m sick of Michael Jackson’s high

pitched screams and blood curdling growls. I remembered seeing Tim McGraw on Oprah, I

think. Anyway he was talking about his new album and how it was like the Eagles. Well I love

the Eagles so maybe I could listen to Tim all the way to Burlington. There on the front shelf was

a copy, actually, possibly the last copy of Tim McGraw.

“How lucky,” I think as I grab it and pay the cashier. Leaving the store with my purchase my

foot slips completely out of my flip flop and there I am, foot on the hot pavement, my flip flop

behind me. I smile at the car who has braked in front of me while I run back, slide my foot in my

retrieved flip flop and continue shuffling. Damn! I forgot the duck tape. How could I have let

Tim sidetrack me like that? Oh well I think as I climb into the car, Burlington must have a Wal

Mart. I’ll get it later. Back on Interstate 40 I crank up Tim, thinking he doesn’t sound like the

Eagles, or at least not the Eagles I listen to.

Two and a half hours later, Tim is ringing in my head and I am sick of him and his moaning,

but traffic is so heavy that I don’t dare change the CD on the interstate with one hand. It’s either

Tim or swerve into an oncoming car. Finally I see my exit up ahead. I merge and pull up to my

hotel. I shuffle into the lobby, get my room key, shuffle back to my car and throw my overnight

bag across my shoulder. Awkwardly I move toward the elevator ignoring the shocked looks from

those so called “normal” people in the lobby, throw my bag on the floor and press #2. Safe inside

my room I flop on the bed and realize I still need my duck tape. I brought some cute Capri pants

and I will wear them tomorrow, gripping toes or not.

Back in the Sebring, I pull out onto the highway and notice a Target in the distance. Target

must have duck tape. I park and maneuver toward the sliding doors. Okay I need hardware, like a

mouse inside a maze I move in and out of the aisles. Finally I see the tape on a shelf above my

head. Gosh! I didn’t know there were so many kinds of tape. As I ponder on which kind to

purchase, I see packing tape at eye level. Well, well, that’s looks promising. It’s clear and wide

and comes with it own dispenser where you can rip off any size you want. If I bought duck tape I

would have to buy scissors to cut it with and that would be less economical. This could work! I

buy the tape and return to my room, excited that this adhesive might be the answer. The tape

pulls from the dispenser and easily tears against the jagged edge. I fold a piece and stick it to the

back part of my flip flop. I stomp my right foot down hard and slowly walk across the floor.

Crackle! Crackle! I sound like a bowl of rice krispies out of control, except without the pop! I

can imagine walking into the conference tomorrow, crunch, and crunch crackle. No, this just

won’t do. Four dollars down the drain.

Mission incomplete, back into Target I shuffle, crackle, and crunch down the brightly lit,

item beckoning aisles, the wheels in my mind spinning. I hate Duck Tape; not hate; I literally

despise it. It is so…so gray, but it does work. And then like an epiphany from up above; it hit

I know what might work. I rush toward the pharmacy aisle like a dog toward a ham bone.

Finally I see it, but there are so many kinds and brands. Which is the best? I see pink boxes and

blue boxes. Then I notice a flat box that stated in big letters; No Mess, No Fuss, just moisten and

stick. Yes! This will do just fine. If it sticks teeth to slobbery gums, then why shouldn’t it stick a

sweaty foot to a flip flop? I grab the box of Polident Denture Strips and head to the cashier. I

smile brightly at her revealing my own natural pearly whites. Surely she knows these are my real

teeth and I am buying the denture strips for my sweet little grandmother who lost her teeth

because she was too poor to afford a toothbrush. Oh well, who cares what she thinks. I hand her

a five dollar bill. Gosh sticking teeth to your gums is expensive. Excitedly I limp, crackle, and

crunch back to my hotel room, tear open the box, moisten a strip and slide it into my flip flop. It

sticks! Slowly I push my foot into the flip flop and stomp! It worked! Walking around the room

I’m so proud. I must write the Polident Company and tell them of my discovery. Maybe I’ll be

on a commercial: Denture Cream; Not just for Dentures anymore! I can see it now…

So folks now you know the real story behind my denture cream sticking flip flop…have an

adventurous and prosperous new year…and use those two “good” hands and legs well this

year…until next time…