JRT Auditions for The Sound of Music

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for the well-known and beloved show The Sound of Music January 18-20 at the theatre located at 125.5 W. Main St in Jonesborough.

January 18, 9-12pm CHILDREN ONLY

This is an audition just for kids 18 and under wishing to audition for any of the von Trapp family children roles. Please prepare a short song selection of no more than one complete verse. Sheet music or backing track is preferred, but a cappella songs will be accepted. If you wish to be considered for Liesl, you must prepare a short monologue as well.

January 19 & 20, 6-10pm Adults and Children

Adults: please prepare a short song selection of no more than one complete verse of a song. Sheet music or backing track is required. No a cappella. An accompanist is provided. If you would like to be considered for Maria, Captain von Trapp, Mother Abbess, Max, Frau Schraeder or Liesl, please prepare a short monologue as well.

Callbacks for the roles of Maria, Captain von Trapp, Mother Abbess, Max, Frau Schrader, Rolf and the von Trapp children will be by invitation only and held on Wednesday the 22nd at 5:30pm.

Show Dates: April 16 – May 3

Please bring your conflicts from January 28 through May 3. Tentative rehearsal schedule is Monday thru Friday from 6:30pm – 10pm with some additional Saturday and Sunday dates TBD. There will be no permissible absences/conflicts two weeks prior to performances.

If you have any questions, please email the director, Diane Taveau, at taveaudiane@gmail.com.