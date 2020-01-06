LampLight Theatre Presents: “Foggy Valley: South of the Border”

The beloved residents of Foggy
Valley are kicking off the first show in our 15th anniversary season!
A miscommunication leads to a major switch up in this slapstick
adventure that’s sure to leave audiences laughing.
The show begins as Clementine Hogg goes to visit her cousin in Mexico.
Unfortunately, at the same time, the cousin is on her way to Foggy
Valley to see Clementine. The two miss each other completely. The
sheriff, suspicious of strangers in town, brands the cousin as a spy.
A farce ensues as the town tries to identify the visitor and
reestablish the peace– all in true Foggy Valley fashion.
Foggy Valley: South of the Border opens on January 10 and runs until
February 2. Performances are on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m.
and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for
children and free for children 5 years and under. To make
reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
