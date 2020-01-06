LampLight Theatre Presents: “Foggy Valley: South of the Border”

The beloved residents of Foggy

Valley are kicking off the first show in our 15th anniversary season!

A miscommunication leads to a major switch up in this slapstick

adventure that’s sure to leave audiences laughing.

The show begins as Clementine Hogg goes to visit her cousin in Mexico.

Unfortunately, at the same time, the cousin is on her way to Foggy

Valley to see Clementine. The two miss each other completely. The

sheriff, suspicious of strangers in town, brands the cousin as a spy.

A farce ensues as the town tries to identify the visitor and

reestablish the peace– all in true Foggy Valley fashion.

Foggy Valley: South of the Border opens on January 10 and runs until

February 2. Performances are on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m.

and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for

children and free for children 5 years and under. To make

reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.

LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

