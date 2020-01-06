Planning A Wedding? Something Blue Bridal Fair Can Help

You’ve said an enthusiastic “Yes!” and are proudly flaunting the engagement ring. But now what?

Planning a wedding can be overwhelming, but the 10th Annual Something Blue Bridal Fair on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the historic General Morgan Inn can help get you started.

“Our event brings together dozens of professional planners and vendors in one location on the same day, making it super easy to plan your dream wedding,” said Patricia Bohon, creator of the Something Blue Bridal Fair and director of sales/marketing for the hotel. “We will have a hotel full of wedding experts to share their expertise and advice. Our bridal fair is a must for anyone getting married.”

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the hotel, located in Historic Downtown Greeneville. Guests can save $3 if they purchase tickets online before noon on Thursday, Jan. 9, Bohon said. Tickets are available for $12 each via Eventbrite at https://something-blue-bridal-fair-tickets2020.eventbrite.com or via the hotel website at www.generalmorganinn.com.

Tickets will be $15 per person at the door on the day of the event.

Participating vendors will offer a variety of beautiful venues and helpful services, including wedding and reception sites, catering, wedding cakes, music and DJ entertainment, photographers, formal attire, flowers and much more.

Vendors, in addition to the General Morgan Inn, include: Lost Mountain Catering, The Homeplace on Johnston Farm, the Well Stocked Bar, Weddings by Stacie, Towne & Country Event Rentals, The Potter’s Shed, Flowers by Tammy, Wedding Cakes by Kathy, Southern Belle Bridal & Tuxedo Central, Always the Bridesmaids, Creamy Cup, Grand Rental Station, MK Photography, Through My Eyes Wedding Coordinator, Henny Penny Sweets, Musicality! Mobile DJ Service, Artistic Printers, Katrina Serene Photography, Nunn Photography, Rocky Top Smokehouse, Now Event Group, Cruise Planners, POP Event Co., Celebrate Your Selfie Photo Booth, Integral Chiropractic Co., Mary Kay (consultant Debbie Wright) and Gateway Mortgage Group.

“This is the 10th year of hosting successful Something Blue bridal fairs at our hotel, so we are celebrating with a spectacular grand prize giveaway this year for one lucky couple,” Bohon said. “We are especially grateful for the support of our vendors throughout the past decade because Something Blue wouldn’t have been possible without them. This grand prize is from all of us!”

The grand prize will be revealed on Daytime Tri-Cities (WJHL TV-11) on Wednesday, Jan. 8, during a live remote at 10 a.m. in the hotel’s lobby.

The drawing for the grand prize — and other door prizes — will be held at Something Blue at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. Registered brides will be given a “bingo card” upon entry and must get signatures from every participating vendor to be eligible for the drawings.

“In addition to our grand prize, we will have other nice door prizes, including $200 in vendor bucks for five lucky couples,” Bohon said. “And every registered bride will receive a nice swag bag.”

Brumley’s Restaurant, located inside the hotel, will be open during the event, offering its popular Weekend Brunch from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Reservations are recommended by calling 423-787-7500. Brumley’s Lounge, located adjacent to the restaurant, will also be open.

For more information, call Bohon at 423-787-7510.

About the General Morgan Inn:

The General Morgan Inn offers 50 beautifully detailed rooms, a presidential suite and executive apartment in historic Downtown Greeneville. The hotel boasts Brumley’s, an award-winning restaurant with three distinct dining rooms, and a lounge featuring a wide selection of quality cocktails and a Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiasts’ award-winning wine list. The hotel also has a Grand Ballroom and Garden Terrace, popular venues for corporate meetings, retreats and weddings.

The hotel, constructed in 1884, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a member of the Historic Hotels of America, the official program for the National Trust for Historic Preservation. For more information on the hotel, located at 111 N. Main St., go to www.generalmorganinn.com or call 423-787-1000.