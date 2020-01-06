Senior Services offers Delay the Disease for those with Parkinson’s

Registration is underway at Senior Services, Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., for a 12-session series aimed at providing functional fitness for individuals with Parkinson’s disease.

Tests for first-time participants to determine initial functional ability will take place at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6. Sessions will be held on Monday and Wednesday from Jan.13-Feb. 24. There will not be a session on Monday, Jan. 20. Times to be determined.

Cost is $48 for initial testing and 12 sessions. Participants must have a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease to enroll. Ages 18 and older welcome.

Please register prior to Monday, Jan. 6 in person at MPCC or by calling Deb Fogle or Jeanne Clarke 423-434-6237.