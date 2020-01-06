Senior Services offers new weight-loss program

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., is offering Lighten Up, a new weight-loss program intended to provide participants with motivation, encouragement and quality education. This 12-week program will connect like-minded people with similar goals who will rely on each other, offering inspiration and motivation to help their classmates stay on track and navigate a course to success.

Sessions will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at MPCC on Thursdays, Jan. 9- March 26. The program is open to those 18 and older. Cost is $5 for all 12 sessions. Please register in person at MPCC by Thursday, Jan. 9.

For more information, call 423-434-6237.