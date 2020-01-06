The “Diet” that Will Work for a Lifetime 

It’s that time of year when many of us have a bit of motivation to go to the gym, start a diet, really get serious about our health. But for most people that motivation won’t last long, according to many studies, it won’t last to the end of January. Diets can work for a short period of time.

Here are some of the more popular diets and why they work.

Keto, includes high fat, moderate protein, and super low carb. It works because its creating a caloric deficit.

Intermittent fasting, shortened window of eating to consume all your calories. It works because it creates a caloric deficit.

Weight Watchers, allotted a certain number of points that you get to spend on foods. It works because it creates a caloric deficit.

Paleo, avoids grains, dairy, legumes, and refined sugar. You consume lean meats, fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. It works because it creates a caloric deficit.

Whole 30, prioritizes food quality, avoids alcohol, grains, dairy, legumes, soy and refined sugar. It worls because it creates a caloric deficit.

Are you starting to see the common theme here? Any diet that intended to lose weight will create a caloric deficit between the way you eat, exercise and live life.

But in order for the diets to keep working you have to keep using them…forever. Otherwise, you will go right back to your previous eating habits.

Guess what? Most of the time you’ll gain weight back even more because your body will try to make up the calories lost during your diet.

Would you like something more sustainable? Something that you can actually stick with…forever?

Its called the magic plate. It’s a way of arranging your plate to always have a balanced meal and aid in your wellness goals.

The magic plate works like this… 1/3 of your plate should contains green vegetables, 1/3 of your plate contains high quality protein, 1/3 of your plate contains nutrient dense starchy vegetable or grains, and finally, it should contain 1-3 tbsps. of high-quality fats.

Here are some examples of these:

Green Veggies: Basically a salad or steamed veggies

Starchy Veggies or grains: Rice, potatoes, parsnips, sweet potatoes, squash

High quality proteins: Salmon, High quality meats, quinoa, tuna, spinach, green beans

High Quality Fats: “Essential Fatty Acids” are the healthiest fat for us to eat. Unfortunately, they’re the least often part of the standard American diet. Essential fatty acids support the immune, cardiovascular, reproductive, and central nervous systems. They normalize cholesterol which promotes heart health, they keep blood sugar levels constant, which means that you have more energy, better mood and memory, and they’re anti-inflammatory.

They can be found in avocados, nuts, seed butters, olive oil, and wild caught fish like salmon.

A few other key tips when using the magic plate method:

Flexibility: Allow the plate to shift and change according to what your body if telling you.

Animal protein: You can also measure by using the palm of your hand.

Eat until satisfied: Remember to take the time when you eat, so you’re only 80% full.

So instead of committing to a diet that will only work for a short period of time, consider using the magic plate for long-term success.