The V Word

Happy 2020, Loafer friends! We are now firmly planted in a new year and I hope that all of you have been able to do some self-reflection on 2019, have gratitude for all it’s blessings and identify some areas you want to improve. As I took inventory of my own life, I realized that the theme for last year was “simplify.” I think I did a tremendous job of being able to let go of a lot of things both physical and mental that no longer served me and just focusing on the present. For my own mental health this tactic has been most beneficial. Clutter, whether it’s living in the cabinet under your sink or in the confines of your mind, can slow your personal growth more than anything else. It’s important to clear the old energy to make space for new.

In keeping with this theme, I started applying the same thought processes to my diet. Processed foods and anything with a laundry list of ingredients I can’t pronounce were out. Then I decided to go back to how I used to eat a few years ago. I didn’t eat pork for about 3 ½ years and avoided beef for about a year as well and really never missed them. So I was sticking to a diet of poultry and fish, veggies, whole grains, fruits, egg whites and the like. Then I decided to try going fully pescatarian, or “Mediterranean,” eating only seafood for meat. That’s been a breeze as well, so I’m finally taking the plunge and attempting something I thought I would never say-I’m going vegan, at least with my diet. Hear me out before you stop reading!

I think somewhere along the way the word “vegan” has earned a reputation, giving it an almost offensive connotation, like the F word. It conjures up images of women with hairy armpits and picket signs screaming about animal rights and dousing people in furs with red paint. No offense to any of these people, live your truth, but I think it turns more people off than on. While I do love animals, my reasoning for changing my diet hasn’t been so much based on these extreme conditions.

First and foremost, it’s based on my own body. I’ve always suffered from chronic stomach issues and if I went to the doctor I’m fairly certain the word “Crohns” would be thrown around. So keeping my diet simple and eating things from the ground always agrees with me best. Seafood is easy to digest which is why I started eating it over red meat, because anytime I ate steak I was in for a wild ride for the next 24 hours. I’m also lactose intolerant and haven’t drank milk in 15 years, but have continued my love affair with cheese which is going to be the hardest part about this dietary switch-up. But if I listen to what my body is telling me, it’s saying “HEY DUMMY! STOP SHOVING DAIRY DOWN YOUR THROAT! YOUR BODY IS REJECTING IT!” so I should probably cut it out.

I also have had a problem with the meat industry since about 2014, which is when I stopped eating pork the first time. Look, this issue is very divisive and I’m not trying to convert anyone to going plant-based with me, but facts are facts and you should just be aware of the conditions where the food you’re eating is coming from. If you’re going to eat meat, do yourself a favor and try to buy from local, Animal Welfare Approved sources. The animals that are grown on these mega farms are kept pinned up in spaces so small they cannot move, knee-deep in their own waste, with open sores on their bodies, ravaged with disease and pumped full of chemicals and hormones to make them grow 4x as fast and large as they would naturally. When you eat this stuff, you’re getting all that. It’s weird. And gross. Go to your farmer’s market and buy meat that came from cows and chickens who lived on pastures in the Tri-Cities and were processed down the road in Greeneville. If you need assistance, I encourage you to contact the lovely folks at Boone Street Market in Jonesborough who can point you in the right direction.

I personally have just kind of had enough and that’s all it boils down to. I believe in karmic energy and I want to contribute to the suffering of any living thing as little as possible because I don’t want that energy back in my life. I am a very empathic person and I feel things on a deep level that sometimes disturbs me. Driving back and forth from Middle Tennessee as much as I do, I get stuck behind a lot of trucks transporting livestock and it’s hard to look into their eyes and see that pain and know I’m part of the cause. I feel we were never meant to eat meat based on the way the human body is created. You can debate me on this or disagree and that’s fine, but at the end of the day, strip a human of any type of weapon and see how many animals they can hunt down, kill and eat with their bare hands and it’s gonna be like, zero. As opposed to a lion or eagle or other carnivorous creatures. We’re not fast, we don’t have sharp teeth and claws and our digestive track is way longer than meat-eating animals, meaning meat isn’t passed quickly through our bodies and just lays there causing issues like cancer. I also love to cook and have been a little bored lately so I am excited for the challenge of exploring new dishes and flavors I would have otherwise overlooked.

Look, nobody is perfect. I might fail in this journey and that’s ok. Like I said before, I am a cheese whore like no other. The things I would do to a wedge of Stilton Bleu are borderline pornographic, and if I’ve had too many cocktails I’ve been known to take down a street meat hotdog in a matter of milliseconds. But I’m trying and I think in this case every little bit helps. If you’re at the very least intrigued by the things I’m saying in this article, do some research or even take one day a week to go vegetarian; meatless Mondays might be fun. There is a great documentary on Netflix right now called “The Game Changers” that isn’t pushy or off-putting and just presents data on the effects of plant-based eating, specifically on high performing athletes and it’s very interesting.

In closing, I encourage everyone to try and simplify some area of your life whether it’s your diet or something else. We can all benefit from a little less clutter.

Xo-Kathie