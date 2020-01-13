Arts Array Concert: The Diamonds on January 19th

VHCC Spencer-Miller Series Arts Array Concert

The Diamonds Jazz Group, Sunday January 19th at 3:00 at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church

Free to All Area Students, 10.00 for the public

From East Tennessee, The Diamonds play a diverse mix of music, specializing in jazz standards. The group performs at various venues and events throughout the region, including weddings, parties, and restaurants. They have also volunteered at many nursing homes, assisted living homes, and charitable organizations in the area. Originally from Texas, Glenn Diamond was the Principal Bassist of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, and has played with many performers including Edgar Meyer and Shirley Jones. Glenn currently plays with the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra and has performed in several shows at Barter Theater. Morissa Diamond, on keys, grounds the band. Her beautiful voice and playing tend toward the new era of jazz, such as Norah Jones. She is sought after for various concerts in the region. Sloan Hill plays trumpet and flugelhorn. His lyrical style is a real treat! He has played with numerous jazz legends around the world and currently plays with the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra. Eddie Dalton, on drums, is an active teacher, clinician, and player. He is Director of Bands at Colonial Heights Middle School and Percussion Instructor at Milligan College.