Blue Plate Special kicks off their 2020 season at Greeneville’s historic Capitol Theatre

Blue Plate Special, the tri-cities premiere improv group, kicks off their 2020 season January 24th, at 7:00 PM, at Greeneville’s historic Capitol Theatre. From their first performance at the Blue Moon Theater in 2014, Blue Plate Special has performed all over our region on stages in Kingsport, Asheville, Greeneville, Johnson City, Knoxville, and Gatlinburg at the Gatlinburg Improv Festival. 2020 marks the group’s sixth year together. With over 100 performances under their belt, the group continues to make audiences laugh with a series of short-form improvised scenes, using only audience suggestions to create entirely new worlds and characters. No two shows are exactly the same, everything is unpredictable but family-friendly and accessible to audiences of all ages.

In 2020 the group will perform for the first time in Greensboro, North Carolina at the 2020 North Carolina Comedy Festival. Blue Plate Special is excited to kick off another year of monthly appearances at The Capitol, their home theater since 2015, located in Downtown Greeneville, Tennessee. The group’s nine members are comprised of residents all over the tri-cities.

Their January 24th show will start at 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:00 PM. Tickets are only $5.00 and are available online at www.capitolgreeneville.org, and will be available at the door the evening of the performance.