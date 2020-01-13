MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY CELEBRATION

The Bristol Train Station, YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and Appalachian Peace Education Center (APEC) invite the community to the 3rd Annual MLK city-wide commemoration on Monday, January 20 in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The celebration will include a local march, music and speakers.



March participants may park at the Train Station or in the parking lot across the street. The event will commence with hot cocoa, cider and gathering at 1:30 pm at the Paramount Theater on State Street. The march will begin at 2:00 pm and will conclude with a commemorative photograph being taken underneath the Bristol “A Good Place to Live” sign. Immediately after the photograph, a program will be held inside the Bristol Train Station, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm.



Students from Tennessee High School and Virginia High School will have the opportunity to participate in an art competition focused on the theme – The Legacy Lives. Artwork will be judged and a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize given. Artwork will be displayed on the day of the event at the Paramount Theatre through Wednesday, January 22.



In conjunction with the city-wide celebration, King Institute for Faith & Culture will host, as part of The MLK JR Day Lecture, Father Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, California. Homeboy Industries is the largest gang-intervention rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. In the face of policies of suppression and mass incarceration, as the means to end gang violence, Father Boyle and community members adopted what was a radical approach at the time: treat gang members as human beings. He is the author of the 2010 New York Times-bestseller Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion and Los Angeles Times-bestseller Barking to the Choir: The Power of Radical Kinship. Father Boyle’s lecture will begin at 7:00 pm on January 20 at Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. Father Boyle will be speaking again on Tuesday, January 21, at 10:00 am at King University Memorial Chapel.

For more information on this event and other regional events commemorating Dr. King, visit ywcatnva.org/MLK or email bristolmlk@gmail.com.