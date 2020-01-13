My Argument for Winter

I hate the sun.

One of the things about me that tends to surprise people is my pure unadulterated hatred for the sun. Well, maybe it’s not that intense, because I do appreciate it for doing the things it’s intended to do, like for agriculture or the 5 days a year I actually get to lay next to a body of water. But other than that, it can kick rocks. I’m fairly convinced I was meant to be a vampire, especially when you couple my aversion to light with the fact that I was born on the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year. Allow me to argue my case.

For reasons that are strictly vanity related, first and foremost when it’s cold/rainy, it requires more clothing. For a woman who collapses into full-blown panic attacks every year when swimsuit season rolls around, this is important. I do not have a “hot bod.” I do not like to wear clothing that reveals the cellulite on my legs, my keg of a gut, or my upper arms and backfat. Basically, I would be happiest wearing a burka. When the sun is beating down, the only option is to start reducing clothes coverage, lest I smother to death, in turn exposing all my insecurities to the world.

And speaking of smothering, on a practicality note, I would rather be cold than hot any day. It’s far easier to warm up than it is to cool down, and there is no greater level of discomfort than that of being hot, sticky and sweaty. It’s near impossible to keep on makeup or hold onto a hairstyle. And who can feel confident if you’re worried about sweat and B.O.?

For more poetic reasons, I just love rain. I love how cleansing it is. I love that at the same time it is washing things away, it can also make things long buried rise to the surface. It has the same effect on me as it does the earth. I love the way a summer rainstorm smells. The way the heat and pressure builds all day until you think you’re going to die if you don’t get relief and all of a sudden the sky goes black and the wind picks up and for an hour or so everything is pounded by cool water and electricity and the vibrations of thunder. That is the earth speaking. Nothing takes me back to my childhood quicker than the smell of rain on hot asphalt, and maybe that’s because I spent every day of summer break outdoors as a child. I hope kids now get to feel the same.

I love the snow more than anything and I miss it so much. The way it blankets everything and absorbs sound and makes the world so quiet. When I was little and we used to get lots of big snows, nothing excited me more than a snowstorm. School was cancelled for weeks, no one else was out because cars couldn’t get in and out of our neck of the woods, so all you could hear was the crunch of snow under your boots and the screams of delight as us neighborhood kids whizzed up and down the hill. We would do this for hours into the night, until we were soaked to the bone and completely exhausted. I would come inside and mom would have hot chocolate waiting on me and warm pajamas that she had been fluffing in the dryer.

I hate dealing with bright, sunny, warm days in the winter because it’s unnatural. The earth get’s so ugly during this season, as it’s a time for everything to essentially die to make room for new growth. The grass is dead, the trees are thin and bare- everything is basically brown, drab and depressing. When the sun is beating down at peak brightness, all that ugliness is highlighted. At least when the skies are gray it’s not so noticeable. Even better, if it snows, you can’t see it at all.

In summary, the sun is the worst. If you are a grown, employed adult, which the majority of us are, it’s just an inconvenience. We no longer have summers off to swim and play, so life trudges on. You still have to get up and go to work everyday, this time with the added annoyance of being miserably hot. Getting in and out of a boiling hot vehicle, trying not to show up to appointments or meetings looking like a swamp monster. It sucks. The sun causes more wrinkles, it makes everything stink, and causes wildfires that kill innocent animals. I feel I need say no more.

If anyone needs me I will be hibernating through the misery of these 60 and 70 degree January days. Or booking my move to that place in Alaska that stays dark for a month straight.

Xo-Kathie