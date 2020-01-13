Party on the Moon to headline the stage at Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner

“Nation’s Number One Party Band” returns for ninth appearance at “Kingsport’s Social Event of the Year!”

Back by popular demand, Party on the Moon is returning to Kingsport! “The Number One Party Band in the Nation” will headline the stage for another great night of entertainment at the Kingsport Chamber 73rd Annual Dinner. “Kingsport’s Social Event of the Year” will take place Friday, February 7, 2020, at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, Kingsport. The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m. This marks the ninth time Party on the Moon has performed at the affair. The public is invited to attend.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Tickets are $140 and can be purchased at your Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield Street, next to Food City in downtown Kingsport) or by calling (423) 392-8800. Last year’s event was another record sellout and this year’s dinner is expected to be as well. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. As a special offer, this year’s Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner ticket will also be good as a complimentary ticket to any Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra concert during the 2020 season. A special guest room rate, which includes breakfast for two, is offered for $157 to Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner attendees who would like to spend the night at MeadowView. The rate for hotel guest room only is $129. Reservations can be made by calling the MeadowView reservation desk at 1-888-632-3697.

In addition, MeadowView will be offering a selection of wines available for purchase the night of the event. For a list of wines and to pre-order, please send an email to Tonia Grecol with MeadowView at tonia.grecol@marriott.com.

Last year, more than 1,700 individuals attended the popular event, which remains the largest Chamber annual dinner in the nation. Eastman serves as title sponsor and WJHL News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities as host sponsor. Ballad Health is the entertainment sponsor, Eastman Credit Union serves as concert hall and stage sponsor. Food City is the printing sponsor. The theme for this year’s event is “This is Kingsport!”

“WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities is once again honored to be the host for the Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner – the biggest social event in the region,’” said Paula Jackson, Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner chair and WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities vice president and general manager. “Everyone talks about this event all through the year. This marks WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities’ twenty-first consecutive year to host this phenomenal evening. We are proud of our sponsorship and excited to continue to be a partner with the Kingsport Chamber and all of the other sponsoring companies to produce what promises to be another enjoyable night filled with the best food, great attire, important networking and fabulous entertainment.”

“The Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner has become a signature, can’t miss event for our community and region,” Kingsport Chamber President & CEO Miles Burdine said. “We are excited to have Party on the Moon join us again…now for their ninth time at this event. And we are most grateful for the overwhelming support of our sponsors, members, the 1,700-plus attendees and the great teams at WJHL News Channel 11/ABC Tri-Cities and the MeadowView Marriott who make this great affair possible every year. As our major fundraiser, this dinner is very important to all we do at your Kingsport Chamber. We are very proud of this event that is recognized across the state and nation as the biggest and best and we remain most grateful to all of those who support it year after year.”

PARTY ON THE MOON

They’ve played for President Barack Obama’s Inaugural. They have performed for Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. They have played for the President of Nigeria and political figures and celebrities from around the globe. They have played for Eli Manning’s wedding, Ted Turner and Julius Erving. They have played for President Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party for the past ten years…and now the Number One Party Band in the Nation is back again to play for the ninth time at your Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner!

Voted the Nation’s Number One Corporate and Private Party Band, Party on the Moon custom tailors music, choreography, state-of-the-art production and entertainment to spectacular specifications. Based in Atlanta, the award-winning band performs 70s, 80s, 90s, current dance, pop, rock, classic rock, disco, funk, swing, R&B, Motown and new country music.

Party on the Moon performs world-wide for millionaires, celebrities, global company CEOs, top sales executives, discerning brides and national and local philanthropists – even at the Inaugural Ball! But no matter who their clients are, Party on the Moon’s goal is always the same: create the perfect party. The band always performs to create fun, memorable event experiences. The musicians are world-class, the gorgeous female vocalists top-notch, and the lighting, choreography and sound state-of-the-art. So, if you want to launch a party that will simply be OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD…book PARTY ON THE MOON!

The band’s non-stop, high-energy performances always leave audiences craving for more. Party on the Moon was such a huge hit that President Donald Trump requested the band return again for the eighth consecutive year to perform a five-hour show at his personal New Year’s Eve party at Mar-A-Lago. “The band (Party on the Moon) is spectacular,” Trump said. “This is the best New Year’s Eve we have ever had at Mar-A-Lago.”

The HalfMoon TRIO features Mark, Big Papa and Tyrone, (drums, piano and bass), with a repertoire spanning almost every genre of music. The Higher Power Choir, voices of inspirational pop, features world-class vocals and a wide-ranging musical repertoire.

With more than 300 album and CD credits collectively, the four-piece FullMoon HORNS are well rehearsed, disciplined and play the arrangements you remember. Working with superstar entertainers is not new to Party on the Moon. Their long list of outstanding recording credits include Maroon 5, Carrie Underwood, Diana Ross, Peabo Bryson, Gladys Knight, Roberta Flack, Natalie Cole and Francine Reed as well as tours and performances with Sly & the Family Stone, Alicia Bridges and Martha Reeves and The Vandellas. The band has performed with some of the best, including Journey, Prince, James Brown, Huey Lewis, Three Dog Night, The O’Jays, Peabo Bryson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Temptations and Bob Seger. Party on the Moon was founded by musician and entertainer Dennis Smith, who still serves as the band’s music director. Smith has been featured in American Entertainment magazine.

For more information on Party on the Moon, go to PartyontheMoon.com.

KINGSPORT CHAMBER

The Kingsport Chamber is composed of two non-profit organizations: the Kingsport Chamber Foundation (501(c)(3)) and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce (501(c)(6)). The Kingsport Chamber Foundation manages, promotes, supports and assists a number of charitable, educational, environmental, leadership, quality of life and wellness programs that have a tremendous impact on the Kingsport community. Programs of the Kingsport Chamber Foundation include: Communications & Development; Downtown Concert Series; Downtown Kingsport Association; Education & Workforce Development; Fun Fest; Healthy Kingsport; Keep Kingsport Beautiful; Kingsport Leadership Programs (Leadership Kingsport and S.H.O.U.T.!® Youth Leadership); Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE); Move to Kingsport; Santa Train; STREAMWORKS; Tennessee/Virginia Scholars; and Visit Kingsport. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to utilize resources and focus efforts on enhancing a strong and viable business environment for the Kingsport area. Programs of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce include: Communications & Development; Government Relations; and Membership. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce has nearly 1,000 members.For more information on the Kingsport Chamber, go to KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8800. We’re social too; follow us on our Facebook page, Your Kingsport Chamber, and on our Twitter account, @kptchamber.