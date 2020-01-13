Rocky Mount Presents Music on the Mount: The Sons of Liberty

Rocky Mount State Historic Site is relaunching its “Music on the Mount” concert series with a live performance by The Sons of Liberty on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m.

The Sons of Liberty are Daniel, Noah, and Joshua Smith. With a ten-year background in classical violin performance, the brothers began reenacting and playing the music of the eighteenth century in 2014. The uniqueness of their sound is enriched by their dynamic arrangements of traditional American songs.

The Sons of Liberty are frequently featured musicians at state and national parks across the southeast, and have also performed at private museums and foundations such as the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, Colonial Williamsburg, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, and with Colonial Williamsburg’s Bill Barker at The Barter Theater. They are also members of the Symphony of the Mountains Youth Orchestra.Their first music CD, “Celebrating Early American Musical Traditions”, was released in 2017, and their latest album, “A Delightful Recreation”, was released in 2019.

“Music on the Mount: The Sons of Liberty” will take place Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m. in the Rocky Mount Visitor’s Center auditorium. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids under five and Rocky Mount Historical Association members are admitted free.

Rocky Mount State Historic Site is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from the first Tuesday in March through the second Saturday in December. For more information, call (423) 538-7396 or visit our website (www.rockymountmuseum.com). Rocky Mount is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road, Piney Flats – just off Highway 11-E, midway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.