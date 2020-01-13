Setting Yourself Up For Success in the Morning

Have you picked your word for the New Year…a word that drives your actions and gives you direction throughout the year? Maybe your word is determination, passion, fierce, love, brave. A word that keeps popping up for me is intentional, that’s my word for the year. I want to make decisions that are intentional, set goals that are intentional, create habits that are intentional. If I’m going to create a day that’s intentional and filled with purpose, then I must start in the morning. If you talk to any successful person, I guarantee you that have some sort of morning routine. Now the elements included in the routine may be different, but they have a way of getting their mind, body and soul ready for the day ahead.

As a mom who works full time, it’s even more important to take that time in the morning for myself. I used to see the evenings as time for myself, after the kids have gone to bed, dinner has been put away and the kitchen is clean, then I could sit in front of the TV and just zone out. But is that quality time for me? My body is tired, my mind is fried and all I want to do is think about nothing. I’m too tired to focus on my goals, write a blog post, read a book all the things I love to do and the things that help me grow as a person. If I’m too tired to do these things in the evenings, I must make time in the mornings when my mind is fresh, then I can truly call it “me time.”

What are some of the things I include in my morning routine? I focus my routine focuses on my mind, body and soul. For my body, I do some type of stretching for yoga. There are so many free apps and video to follow along for simple yoga routines, stretching sequences or even some at home workouts, if you prefer something a little more active. I do my workouts later in the day so for me, it’s just something quick to get my blood flowing and start waking up my body. During this time, I’ll also drink a glass of water.

For my mind, I read something that inspires me and helps me grow as a person. Usually I take at least 15 minutes to read. Right now, I’m reading, “The Universe Has Your Back” by Gabrielle Berstein, its one that I’ll read multiple times for sure. Before I sit to read, I usually make a cup of coffee. One of these days I’ll use that timer on my coffee pot, and it will be making itself as I do yoga. But, baby steps.

For my soul, I’m learning how to mediate so I try to do 5-10 minutes, whether it’s with an app like Headspace or just focusing on my thoughts and releasing them. Medication is not necessarily clearing your mind; it’s controlling your thoughts. Sometimes I’ll focus on something I read. Sometimes I’ll use take this time to pray. It’s a time to connect to your soul, inner self, however you describe it.

The second part of the morning, is when I wake the kids up, take a shower, get ready for work, get the kids off to school. If I’ve created the time and space for myself ahead of this second part of the morning, I’m in a much better state of mind. I’m ready for the chaos of the morning, but quite honestly, if I’ve taken my “me time” it doesn’t feel like chaos.

Now its easy to say I’m going to wake up at 5am and spend an hour of “me time.” But sister, brother, its not as easy to do. I didn’t just decide one day that I’m going pop out of bed at 5am and get all these things accomplished. I had to set myself up of success and it’s taken time and intention and yes, I’m still working on it. First, I reevaluated my evening routine. Staying up until midnight zoning out of Netflix was not going to allow me to get up at 5am to start my day. So getting to bed at a reasonable time and turning off the screens was important to my morning routine. I also had to be prepared to roll out of bed and put the least amount of effort into starting on my routine. For me, that meant created my morning basket. It includes my yoga mat, a bottle of water, a sweater and some fuzzy socks (I just like to be warm and comfy), the current book that I’m reading, my journal and a pen. I just take my basket down to the den, where I won’t wake the hubby or the kids and get started. I don’t have to look for my book or fill a glass of water, I have everything ready to go. If you are trying to create any kind of new habit, you want to make sure that you make it as easy as possible. Once you’ve established the habit, it will become much easier, but until that happens, make it as easy as possible.

Create a morning routine that you look forward to, that way its much easy to roll out of bed when you’re excited to get started. Don’t forget to eat a nutritious breakfast so that we can carry the energy of your morning as long as possible. But most importantly, make it fun!

To Your Health,

Coach Leslie J.