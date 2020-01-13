The Red Scooter 

I was nine when I saw IT. I knew I had to have IT and there was no way I was walking out of

Kmart without IT. The red shiny apparatus beckoned me. I stepped on it and gave a shove.

Down the aisle I zoomed, my leg brace clanging against the side. Around the corner I saw Mom.

She looked at me and then back at the scooter. I could tell that she thought, “Well there’s no use

trying. Karen intends to have this scooter and if I don’t get it my life will be miserable for the

next month.” As she opened her mouth, I quickly interjected, “Momma, please can I have it?

Now I can ride with the other kids. Look! I can actually ride it.” I zoomed down the aisle again,

swerving around a toy truck like a pro. I was able to ride something. I needed freedom to ride, at

least something, and this red scooter certainly fit the bill. I had to have it!

I pulled the brake and came to a screeching halt at her feet. She rolled her eyes and said, “Well I

don’t know”

Please Mom, I begged in my poor little cripple girl voice, “please, now I can feel as if I’m

riding a bike.” At that same moment two little old ladies walked by and gave mom a look that

said, “You better buy that for the poor little thing.”

Defeated, mom sighed. I won. Like a champion I pushed the scooter to the check-out. I couldn’t

wait until I got home. Now I could keep up with the other neighbor kids and not sit on the

sidelines of fun.

At home I pulled my bright red scooter out of the car and headed down the driveway. It was

slow going on the rough terrain but I persisted. As I came within the sight of my Grandpa’s

house I noticed him sitting on the porch, peeling an apple. He looked up as I skidded up to the

steps. “Hey Grandpa, how do you like my new wheels, I beamed excitedly.

He looked at me and then at the scooter. “Well, he said slowly, that’s a real nice scooter, Karen.”

Sadness crept across his face. I tried not to notice but I did. I knew what he was thinking but I

pushed those thoughts of “this is not a real bike” deep within my soul and denied the truth.

“Thanks Grandpa, I replied as I headed up the road to find the other kids. For a month I rode that

scooter every afternoon but no matter how much I tried or how fast I pushed that scooter, I could

never keep up with the biking kids. I finally came to the conclusion: I had to learn to ride a bike.

I had tried to settle, but my inner spirit disagreed. Independence kicked in. So everyday after

school, until dark, I pushed my sister’s bike up an incline below my house and held on tightly as

it coasted into briar bushes after briar bushes until, after many scratches, bruises, and tumbles, I

learned to ride that bike. My mom was so proud that she took me to town the next day and

bought me my very own new bike.

Many years later, after I learned to ride that bike, Grandpa told me that it broke his heart to

see me, day after day, push that scooter behind the other kids, trying to fit in; trying to be normal;

only to be a kid who wanted to ride a bike, but couldn’t; knowing I was a kid who wouldn’t give

up or give in to limitations; a kid whose knew no limitations; a kid with determination. That

broke his heart thinking this scooter was ,not a way to freedom, but a limitation preventing me

from grasping the independence that I desired and needed. Of course he didn’t let me know that

because he knew I would figure it out in my own way, in my own time.

Today as I reminisce back on those years I glance over at my LL Bean trail bike sitting in the

corner of my living room. I know most of y’all don’t have bikes sitting in the corner of your

living room; but I do. And when I ride it, that same sense of freedom and independence invades

my soul and I become stronger with each ride I take so even when I’m eighty, I’m sure I will still

have a bike in the corner of my living room to remind me not to settle…because everyone knows

that a scooter is no match for a LLBean trail bike. Grandpa thought so and Grandpa was right.

Until next time…