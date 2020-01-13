Home
Advertise
Circulation
About Us
FAQ
Contact Us
In This Issue
Featured
Cover Story
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Merry Christmas from The Loafer!
Happy New Year!
The Loafer Live!
Welcome 2020!
Events
Hands On! Discovery Center: December Schedule
VHCC Arts Array: Fire in the Kitchen
Holiday De-Stressing With Mindful Meditation
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY ENTHUSIASTICALLY SUPPORTS ANGEL TREE PROGRAM OF LOCAL ORGANIZATION
CANTEMUS WOMEN’S CHOIR PRESENTS “GLORIA!” IN BRISTOL, VA
Theatre Bristol Announces 2020 Season
Holiday Ice Skating in Hendersonville
Bilingual rom-com ‘Handle With Care’ opens at North Carolina Stage Company for the holidays
Farm & Fun Time Christmas Ball
Civic Chorale Continues its 2019-2020 Season
Adopt a Veteran
The AV Club Gallery Opens in Johnson City
Tennessee Songwriters Week
Magician Dave Harter at the Jonesborough Library
Christmas Cookie Potluck & Contra Dance in Jonesborough with the Hot Daddies!
Fallen Flags: America’s Historic Railroads displayed at Carter Railroad Museum
Bristol Rhythm ’20
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park: JANUARY 2020- SPECIAL EVENTS AND WORKSHOPS
Senior Services offers Yoga for All
Theatre Bristol Presents Musical Comedy Valentine “She Loves Me” Feb 7-16
Tickets Still Available For NYE Party at the Historic General Morgan Inn
Abingdon announces new winter music series at the historic Barter Theatre
Hands On! Discovery Center: JANUARY CALENDAR OF EVENTS
Sewing Workshop at Washington County Public Library
Learn to Contra Dance in 2020: First dance January 4th in Jonesborough
Make Room in Your Closet and Make a Girl’s Prom Dream Come True
Children’s Activities at Washington County, TN Libraries in January
‘New Owner’ packs adventure, emotion into dog lovers’ must-see production, Jan. 16-19 at the Wortham Center for Performing Arts
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park Presents Old Christmas at Fort Watauga
After-school programs at Washington County, TN Libraries in January
Happy New Year!
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum January Events
Senior Services offers Delay the Disease for those with Parkinson’s
Senior Services offers new weight-loss program
JRT Auditions for The Sound of Music
Planning A Wedding? Something Blue Bridal Fair Can Help
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY CELEBRATION
LampLight Theatre Presents: “Foggy Valley: South of the Border”
Marty Stuart Photography Exhibit Ends Jan. 31
Rocky Mount Presents Music on the Mount: The Sons of Liberty
Blue Plate Special kicks off their 2020 season at Greeneville’s historic Capitol Theatre
Arts Array Concert: The Diamonds on January 19th
Roaring 20’s Contra Dance in Jonesborough
FREE DOCUMENTARY FILM SCREENING
Party on the Moon to headline the stage at Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner
Calling All Cooks! – Applications now available for Fletcher Chili Cook-off.
Arts
Hands On! Discovery Center: December Schedule
VHCC Arts Array: Fire in the Kitchen
CANTEMUS WOMEN’S CHOIR PRESENTS “GLORIA!” IN BRISTOL, VA
Theatre Bristol Announces 2020 Season
Bilingual rom-com ‘Handle With Care’ opens at North Carolina Stage Company for the holidays
Farm & Fun Time Christmas Ball
Civic Chorale Continues its 2019-2020 Season
The AV Club Gallery Opens in Johnson City
Tennessee Songwriters Week
ETSU congratulates Grammy nominees
Magician Dave Harter at the Jonesborough Library
Fallen Flags: America’s Historic Railroads displayed at Carter Railroad Museum
Bristol Rhythm ’20
Theatre Bristol Presents Musical Comedy Valentine “She Loves Me” Feb 7-16
Abingdon announces new winter music series at the historic Barter Theatre
New Junior Appalachian Musicians program planned for Johnson City students
‘New Owner’ packs adventure, emotion into dog lovers’ must-see production, Jan. 16-19 at the Wortham Center for Performing Arts
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum January Events
JRT Auditions for The Sound of Music
LampLight Theatre Presents: “Foggy Valley: South of the Border”
Marty Stuart Photography Exhibit Ends Jan. 31
Rocky Mount Presents Music on the Mount: The Sons of Liberty
Blue Plate Special kicks off their 2020 season at Greeneville’s historic Capitol Theatre
Roaring 20’s Contra Dance in Jonesborough
Music
VHCC Arts Array: Fire in the Kitchen
CANTEMUS WOMEN’S CHOIR PRESENTS “GLORIA!” IN BRISTOL, VA
Farm & Fun Time Christmas Ball
Civic Chorale Continues its 2019-2020 Season
Tennessee Songwriters Week
ETSU congratulates Grammy nominees
Bristol Rhythm ’20
Abingdon announces new winter music series at the historic Barter Theatre
Learn to Contra Dance in 2020: First dance January 4th in Jonesborough
New Junior Appalachian Musicians program planned for Johnson City students
The Birthplace of Country Music Museum January Events
Rocky Mount Presents Music on the Mount: The Sons of Liberty
Arts Array Concert: The Diamonds on January 19th
Roaring 20’s Contra Dance in Jonesborough
Party on the Moon to headline the stage at Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner
Band Booking
Free & Fun
Holiday De-Stressing With Mindful Meditation
Magician Dave Harter at the Jonesborough Library
Children’s Activities at Washington County, TN Libraries in January
After-school programs at Washington County, TN Libraries in January
FREE DOCUMENTARY FILM SCREENING
News
The Loafer Live!
Adopt a Veteran
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY ENTHUSIASTICALLY SUPPORTS ANGEL TREE PROGRAM OF LOCAL ORGANIZATION
LOCAL STUDENTS CAPTURE AWARDS DURING NATIONAL HISTORY DAY EVENT AT TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY
Adopt a Veteran
ETSU’s Bishop Earns Accrediting Body’s Highest Public Recognition
ETSU congratulates Grammy nominees
ETSU announces tryouts for new esports varsity team
Local Author publishes the second book in her “Save the Earth” series
Johnson City Police Department offers holiday safety tips
ETSU scholarship for University School Students Named in Memory of Former Directors
TUSCULUM GRADUATION GIVES OPPORTUNITY TO SHARE STORIES OF FAMILY BONDS, SUCCESS AND PERSEVERANCE
Bristol Rhythm ’20
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park: JANUARY 2020- SPECIAL EVENTS AND WORKSHOPS
Students collect books for local youth
Adventure awaits: Gilman Scholarships support study abroad opportunities
Johnson City announces holiday schedule changes
Make Room in Your Closet and Make a Girl’s Prom Dream Come True
Storytelling graduate student Donna Paulsen wins ETSU’s 3MT® competition
TUSCULUM DEVELOPS PIONEER ACADEMY PROGRAM TO FURTHER ASSIST DUAL ENROLLMENT STUDENTS
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY CELEBRATION
Grant covers tuition costs for grad students to work with high-intensity needs population
Columns
*batteries not included
Holiday
Pop Life
Lost in Space Season 2
Tea Time with Appalachian Barbie
My Argument for Winter
Living Your Best Life
Setting Yourself Up For Success in the Morning
She Reads
A Clockwork Orange
Your Weekly Horoscope
Your Weekly Horoscope
Archives
2018 Article Archives
2017 Article Archives
2016 Article Archives
Archived Articles By Month
Progress Businesses
Automotive
Event Venue
Home Services
Marketing
Medical
Restaurants
Schools / Colleges
Services
Stores
Theatre
Travel
Spotlight
Full Issues
Welcome 2020!
Jan 13, 2020
The Loafer
Share this:
Calling All Cooks! – Applications now available for Fletcher Chili Cook-off.
You Might Also Like
Local Theatre Brings Royalty to Kingsport
Martin School of the Arts’ Season Features Activism, Artistry, Cross-Continental Cultural Collaborations
The Loafer
info@theloaferonline.com
1 day ago
Archives
,
Cover Story
,
Featured
Spotlight
Check back soon for updates.
Welcome 2020!
Calling All Cooks! – Applications now available for Fletcher Chili Cook-off.
Party on the Moon to headline the stage at Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner