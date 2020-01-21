The sun was just appearing over the horizon as I drove up to The Orthopedic School. As I parked and exited my car, memories invaded my very being. It was here, when I was eight that my mother enrolled me in a residential summer camp that focused on daily physical therapy and self-help skills. Every Monday she left me kicking and screaming at the camp and drove away. My heart sunk as I watched her drive away. Why would a mother do this? I hated this place. The counselors could not be manipulated; like my teachers. It seemed they knew all my tricks. When I sat on the floor, crying and refusing to put on my leg brace, my counselor, Amy, said, “Just sit there all day, because I’m not putting it on for you.”

My least favorite activity at camp was swimming. I hated the water. I couldn’t control my body in water so I panicked. As the swim teacher worked with me, my muscles stiffened and I literally froze. Every day I tried. Every day I failed. Finally the swim teacher said, “I give up. You can’t learn to swim.”

It was so amazing that those self-fulfilling words struck with me; and I never learned to swim. Words have tremendous power.

As a college student I had researched Asheville Orthopedic School and was very interested in doing my internship here. In 1986 it was a public school for those children with severe disabilities. Many students were there because the regular public schools did not have the resources to attend to their unique needs or provide them with an appropriate education. At that time, inclusion was not mandatory. Those same butterflies resurfaced as I walked up the school’s drive. I pushed open the door and smelled the same smells. Inside, the principal introduced me to a teacher who would later become my inspiration, Mrs. Wylie. Mrs. Wylie introduced me to patience, perseverance, and kindness. Her laugh was contagious and genuine. Her spirit spilled over onto the children she taught each day. For a semester Mrs. Wylie taught me how to be wise, understanding, and to value teaching others the importance of independence. She felt no pity for the students under her care. Her calling was to teach them to be self-sufficient members of society. Each day she coached me on how to interact with these children without pity, but to instill in them the confidence and pride of a job well done.

I became the protégé for a young seventeen year old girl who was in the last stages of muscular dystrophy. Debbie was bright and very manipulative. We were kindred spirits. I was her scribe. She told me her answers to assignments and I wrote them. Her hand was too weak to hold a pencil. Many days we shared stories and laughter. Her spirit became a part of me. Each day I looked forward to working with her. When my internship ended that December, Debbie placed a beaded candy cane ornament in my hand that she had made. Tears filled my eyes as I walked out the glass sliding doors for the last time. I knew I would never see Debbie again.

Speaking of self- fulfilling prophecies I have come to realize that we, as teachers, have the power to empower or the power to destroy spirits. Whatever we say, whatever we write will be embedded into a child’s soul. This was evident when, in seventh grade, I accidentally read my school records lying on the principal’s desk. I read, “Independent and stubborn.” Was that bad? Did that describe me? Little did I know that these words, years later, would remind me that I do want to achieve my dreams and that I won’t give up until I do? Yes, I am independent. Yes I am stubborn. Sometimes these characteristics have helped me out of many difficult situations. Sometimes they have been roadblocks.

Early in my life I knew I wanted to help children who were different, but how? Finally at the age of twenty-six, even though I was poor, I realized my desire for education. I enrolled in a two-year early childhood program at our local community college. There I met an instructor who said that if I wanted to become a teacher I could apply for assistance through Vocational Rehabilitation. I qualified and began my journey toward becoming a teacher, my lifelong dream. I couldn’t believe it! I could go to college!

In 1989 I graduated from Mars Hill College, a small private college thirty miles from my home, with a degree in elementary education. That same year I was hired as a special education teacher at a local elementary school. This was a turning point in my life. I loved my job and enrolled in special education classes at Western Carolina University. I received my add-on license to teach children with learning disabilities two years later.

Teaching children with disabilities has helped me to realize and to understand my own disability. I feel comfortable enough to share my disability with others and, as a result, my students want to share their own disabilities with others to foster a sense of acceptance and understanding. As I continue my journey as an educator I am truly grateful for the opportunity to instill in my students that they are worthy and it’s up to them to find their purpose and embrace it to make this world a more tolerant, loving place to be…until next time