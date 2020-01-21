Director Michael Bay (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”) has always been know for his bombastic style of film-making and if you have seen any of his films you know what I mean. Bay never met an explosion he didn’t love. Bay’s latest directorial effort is “6 Underground” currently streaming on Netflix and starring Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”). Combining the often over-the-top actor with an over-the-top director would seem perfect, and in this case the results are explosive (sorry). Reynolds stars as a character named One, an American billionaire and philanthropist who made his fortune from inventing neodymium magnets (the strongest magnets in existence), decides after seeing the horror of a brutal regime in a Middle Eastern country, decides to form his own vigilante group. The purpose of his group is to take down criminals and terrorist that governments will not touch. The billionaire became known as “One” after he faked his own death in order to carry out his plan. One then recruites other people to be part of his group: Two (Melanie Laurent), a spy; Three (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a hitman; Four (Ben Hardy), a parkour runner and thief; Five (Adria Arjona), a doctor; Six (Dave Franco) a driver, and Seven (Corey Hawkins), a former Delta Force Sniper. Thus, we have our group out to take down bad guys and make the world a better place. The groups fist mission takes them to Florence, Italy, which involves them killing the lawyer important to four generals of the Middle Eastern country of Turgistan. This murder leads One to plan a total toppling of the government of Turgistan in an effort to replace the country’s dictator with the vicious leaders brother. The aforementioned efforts involve trips to Las Vegas, Hong Kong, and finally a showdown in Turgistan. The action is in hyper-drive in this film, yet there are plenty of times the actors can share quips with each other in between being shot at by the bad guys. The film eventually ends with One’s plan being a success, and even though the team separates, they will no doubt reunite for other missions when needed, or if there is a sequel so director Bay can blow up more things. I must say even though parts of the film stretched credibility, as most of these genre’s of films do, I was quite impressed with the stunts, especially those involving the character of Four, who as a parkour runner, a style that involves movement developed from military obstacle courses. Let’s just say Four was leaping about on tall buildings in a way that would have impressed any superhero. For me, the stunts of Four were one of the best parts of the film, and I would have enjoyed more of his leaping about. The rest of the films stunts involved the standard car chases and shoot outs seen in any James Bond, Jason Bourne or “Mission Impossible” movie. The actors in the film were all effective for this type of outing, with Reynolds, proving he can superhero with the best of them thanks to his “Deadpool” movies, uses his star power to maximum effect in this film. Despite the star wattage of Reynolds, his co-stars are never in his shadow and hold their own. The only issues I had with the film were the graphic violence, which, for example, the “James Bond” movies show you can be without being gross, and the extremely “salty” language. Another comparison in the action film genre would be the “Jason Bourne” movies which mange to be great and action filled with a PG-13 rating. Those opinions aside, if you are a fan of Reynolds and the often overwhelming directorial style of Michael Bay, “6 Underground” will be the film for you. Now streaming on Netflix. (Rated R)

