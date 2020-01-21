After-School programs at Washington County libraries

LEGO Club at Gray Library meets on the fourth Thursday of the month Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. Please bring your own bricks to build with. Healthy snacks are provided. Jonesborough LEGO Club meets every third Thursday of the month at 5 p.m.

The Scholar Hour is a new after-school program at both Washington County libraries. “Show and Tell” will be the theme of the January event. Students from Kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to come and explore subjects with hands-on activities. Just bring your collection of shells, rocks, coins, trains, feathers….or anything that you collect! Lots of table space will be provided so that you can share your interests with others. For questions,contact Children’s Programmer Kate Hagan at . is a new after-school program at both Washington County libraries.will be the theme of the January event. Students from Kindergarten through 5th grade are invited to come and explore subjects with hands-on activities. Just bring your collection of shells, rocks, coins, trains, feathers….or anything that you collect! Lots of table space will be provided so that you can share your interests with others. For questions,contact Children’s Programmer Kate Hagan at wcpl_childrens@wclibrarytn.org

JON: Mon., Jan. 27 @ 4 p.m.