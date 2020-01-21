CAROLINA KID “BRIDGING THE GAP TOUR” SET TO PERFORM AT THOMAS WOLFE AUDITORIUM ON FEBRUARY 8TH

Carolina Kid “Bridging the Gap Tour”, is a 2020 Gospel explosion showcasing a life-changing night of praise and worship with STELLAR Award Winner and GRAMMY Nominee Todd Dulaney; the beautiful and talented Sunday’s Best, GRAMMY, Two-time STELLAR and GMA DOVE Award Winner Le’Andria Johnson; and the hip-hop sensation and Two-Time GRACE Award Winner Moonie Music. This amazing and powerful event will take place at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020. VIP tickets can be purchased, that include front row seats, food, beverage, meet and greet, private parking and a commemorative filled VIP bag. WHAT: Carolina Kid “Bridging The Gap Tour”

WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 2020

VENUE: Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville

WHERE: 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC * 28801

MORE INFO: https://www. harrahscherokeecenterasheville .com/events/carolina–kid/

PRESALE CODE: CAROLINA

*Valid until Thursday, January 9th at 11:59pm ET Todd Dulaney spent most of his life pursuing a baseball career, playing 5 years of professional baseball. His joy now comes from serving the Lord in any and every capacity of life. He is steadfast and sold out to God and his eyes are focused on ministry and fulfilling His purpose. Dulaney’s dream is to write music, which ministers to the heart of God and touches the heart of man. His music embodies, not what’s hot, but what delivers, what heals, what restores, music that God inhabits. Le’Andria remains an anointed and distinctive voice carving out her own lane as she intertwines sonically, with a modern vibe that had a splash of retro. Her album “Bigger than Me” embodies different genres of music From Gospel, R&B and Soul, to Country and Pop. Moonie Music has a very polished resume working with Grammy-nominated artists such as Da Baby and Grammy award-winning music artist Lecrae. He starred in the movie “Man-Up” alongside artist Lecrae. He has allowed Yahweh to utilize his gifts to bridge the gap between the body of Christ and the youth and those wrapped up in the “street-life.” Please come out and experience the greatest gospel explosion on Earth with Le’Andria Johnson, Todd Dulaney, and Moonie Music; that literally bridges the gap between the younger and older generations, shattering all cultural differences, and bringing mankind together as one body in Christ. For all event-related media inquiries, please email Tiara Rasheena at bookmooniemusic@gmail.com.