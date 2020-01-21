DOLLY PARTON’S STAMPEDE RETURNS FOR 33rd SEASON OF FAMILY FUN

When Dolly Parton’s Stampede opens for its 33rd season on January 17, guests quickly will understand why a trip to this most-visited dinner attraction in the world is unlike any entertainment experience they’ve ever encountered. The Stampede features an exciting line-up of amazing equestrian acts, friendly competition and audience interaction, foot-stomping music, comedic fun, and unexpected, exciting twists and turns throughout the adventure.

“It has been such a privilege to bring families and friends together for more than three decades to create special memories through Dolly Parton’s Stampede and everything that it offers,” said David Swangel, Stampede’s General Manager. “Our talented cast and the dedicated staff treat every show as if each guest is experiencing Stampede for the first time. That’s why we look forward to every new season – we want guests to make memories they will hold onto for a lifetime.”

From the moment guests arrive, there are memories to be made around every corner. Guests can start by visiting the signature Horse Walk to snap a picture with a few of the show’s stars. Before the main attraction begins, the experience kicks off in the non-alcoholic Saloon with the Southern-style bluegrass and country music of Mountain Ruckus, Stampede’s house band. Guests will enjoy classics with a twist and hear the musical stylings of the only four-time national banjo champion, Gary “Biscuit” Davis.

As the main show begins, guests are introduced to the talented cast, who lead the show’s 32 magnificent horses through the performance. Thanks to a state-of-the-art LED set wall, guests are immersed into an experience set in America’s Great Plains of yesteryear, where live buffalo and thundering longhorns roam the 35,000 square-foot arena and settlers bring the Wild West to life. With singing, dancing, special effects and impressive displays of equestrian skill, guests truly feel like they are in the Wild West or nestled under the stars in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Dinner, the other star of the show, includes Stampede’s signature four-course feast consisting of creamy vegetable soup, a homemade buttery biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbequed pork loin, buttery corn on the cob, herb-basted potato, Stampede’s own specialty dessert and unlimited beverages including Coca-Cola® products. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available upon request.

To end the Stampede experience, applause fills the arena as the talented riders and their horses come center-stage for a patriotic red, white and blue salute to America. And many guests will want to stick around after the show, to snap some pictures with the Stampede’s talented performers and their magnificent horses.

Show times and reservations are available by calling 865-453-4400 or visiting www.dpstampede.com.