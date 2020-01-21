Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians Host Calling All Girl Scouts Alumnae Events

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) will be hosting Calling All Girl Scout Alumnae events in the month of January. Were you a Girl Scout – a Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette, Senior, or Ambassador? Whether you were active for one year or twelve, this party is for you!

Come and join this reunion of fellow Girl Scouts to network, meet old friends and make new ones, all while we celebrate our Girl Scout Ambassadors. This is also a great chance to learn more about what Girl Scouts is doing for girls and our community. The Johnson City-area Calling All Girl Scouts Alumnae event takes place 5:30pm-7:00pm on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at the GSCSA Johnson City Service Center, located at 1100 Woodland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601. This is a free event. Wine and cheese will be served.

Please RSVP at philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org and indicate in your email that you plan to specifically attend the Johnson City-area Calling All Girl Scout Alumnae event. Feel free to call 1.800.474.1912, ext. 2007 for more information.

About the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800.474.1912.