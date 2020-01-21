Milligan College ESports and Visit Johnson City team up to host the first annual video gaming tournament

Milligan College ESports Team and Visit Johnson City are collaborating on a whole new type of sporting event. ESports, competitive video gaming, is exploding worldwide and Johnson City plans to be a part of that growth. “We are very excited to be hosting the first annual Buffs Esports Challenge! This is a great opportunity for players and teams to come out and play against some great competition, see what all Milligan’s campus has to offer, and for us to find talent for the collegiate scene,” said Milligan ESports Head Coach, Micah Ridley.

Visit Johnson City sees this as more than a fad in sports tourism. Gavin Andrews, the Director of Sport Development, said “this is a paradigm shift in the world of amateur sports. We see this a stepping stone to build a large tournament right here in Johnson City that draws competitors from across the Eastern United States.”

Event organizers have teamed up with Sharp Business Solutions of Tennessee, a natural partner for a technology focused event. Their expertise in networking and hardware will be an invaluable resource now and as the event grows. The event will take place at The Gregory Center on the Milligan College Campus February 21-23, 2020. Singles competitions will be held for games including Hearthstone, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Team events include League of Legends, Super Smash Bros. and Rocket League. Entry for Spectators is just $15.00

“This is a great opportunity for our new ESports team to test their skills against some of the best in the region,” said Mark Fox, Athletics Director at Milligan College. “Our hope is to grow this event into the most competitive collegiate ESports event in Tennessee.”

For tickets and registration, please visit smash.gg/tournament/1st-annual-buffs-esports-challenge.