Nominate your favorite Tri-Cities business to win free advertisements in The Loafer! The top three nominations will receive:

First Place: 1/2 page ad and a 1/2 page article in the Loafer as well as a Loafer Live feature

Second Place: 1/4 page ad in the Loafer

Third Place: 1/8 page ad in The Loafer

All nominations must be submitted by February 17th, 2020. To enter or submit a nomination click one of the links at the bottom of the page and send us a message with the following:

Business Name

Business Website or Facebook Link

What do you love about this business?

All Nominations must be in by Feb 17th 2020! Winners will be announced February 21st and will be featured in The Loafer Progress Edition March 10th.

Related show

Artist: Nominate Your Favorite Tri-Cities Business for Our Progress Edition

Date: Monday, February 17, 2020

Time: 11:55pm

Venue: The Loafer

City: Tri-Cities

Country: US

Add to Google Calendar | Download iCal