Off the Beaten Vine: Part 1

I’ve now been at my new job for a little over 6 months and I can happily say I am still learning something new every day. As I mentioned in my last column regarding wine, it can be quite an overwhelming subject to tackle. Luckily, it’s also a very fun one.

C’mon people, at the end of the day, it’s booze! We’re not trying to solve world peace here. While I do think it is a wonderful thing to really appreciate the beauty of the fruits and recognize winemaking as a true art form, sometimes people can take things so seriously. I’m here to tell you, you will never fully understand or fall in love with wine if you’re not willing to step out of your comfort zone and try some things you can’t pronounce. I get it-NO ONE wants to feel stupid trying to order something on the menu you’ve never even heard of. I used to be the world’s worst. It didn’t matter where I was or what part of the world the wine was from, I would ALWAYS order pinot noir, because it was the only wine I’d tried that I knew I liked. You know what happened? I drank a ton of crappy pinot that way.

So never fear! I’ve been doing the work for you all, and I’m here today to share some vino you might not have heard of that is positively divine. If any of these sound like something you might be interested in, head to your closest retailer of fine wines and inquire about them. Don’t be afraid to point at them on the menu even if you can’t pronounce them and ask your server to provide you with a small taste. Any restaurant worth a damn will give you a sample of something they’re glassing and answer questions you might have before making you commit to a whole glass. So leave the cab sauv and the Moscato on the cutting room floor—we’re going on an adventure.

Let’s start close to home here in the good ol’ U S of A. When most people think about American wines, California is immediately what comes to mind. And while there are some spectacular wines coming out of Napa, Sonoma and Central Coast, let’s tiptoe a bit to the north and explore Oregon pinot noir. I didn’t want to scare you too bad, so I’m starting this journey with a grape you’re probably familiar with but a region you might not have sampled. Oregon is very well-known for their pinot production in the wine world. Willamette pinots are spectacular in particular- the volcanic soils provide a minerality that California pinots are lacking, making them closer to traditional burgundies, though not quite as delicate. They’re creating wines that are the perfect middle ground between the big bold fruit of Cali and the light earthy grapes of France. Also in the US, for the white wine lover, we are seeing some phenomenal Rieslings out of the Finger Lakes region in NY. The colder climate provides the perfect terroir for producing bright wines with just the right balance of sweetness and acidity. This region is also gaining a bit of success with cabernet franc, although for my taste it’s still a bit young.

Now let’s head across the pond to jolly old England, where bubbly is making a surprise appearance. No offense to the Brits, but for a place known for their lackluster culinary options, one might be surprised to hear that they’re making sparkling wines of note. But that is exactly the case, thanks to global warming. With temperatures rising southward in Champagne, their neighbors to the north are reaping the benefits. They share the same soil types along the same river as France, but the cooler climates are providing a brighter and fresher addition to the traditional creaminess and yeastiness of champagne. Insider tip-2018 was a fantastic year for English fizz, so look for this vintage when buying.

Since we’re on the subject of France, I’ve mentioned before my love of Loire sauvignon blanc, but I want to reiterate here in case you missed it. Many people are turned off of sauv blanc because their first introduction is from New Zealand. And while there are some amazing NZ sauv blancs, there’s a reason why they’re known for it after all, it tends to be a pretty aggressive wine flavor-wise. I like to compare it to an IPA in the beer world- it’s very citrusy and grassy with a lot of…ZING. This grape grown in Loire is a much more delicate fruit, with a zesty aroma that’s more lemon/lime than grapefruit and a flavor profile that’s closer to stone fruit like apricot or tropical like pineapple. All I can tell you is that it’s delightful. If you’re in the mood for a little something red from the land of Pepe le Pew, indulge yourself with a glass of something from the south of France in the form of a cotes du Rhone. If you’re more well-versed on wine, you’re going to think I’m silly for suggesting that this isn’t a well-known varietal. However, as someone from the hollers of Carter County, this was something I’d never heard of until someone in the wine world introduced me to it, and even if I saw it I certainly would have been too scared to try it because it sounds WILD. But I’m going to ease your fears and give you the easy T on this wine. There are 3 main red wine grapes grown in this region- Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre. Cotes du Rhone is just a blend of those 3 grapes. Syrah has grown to be probably my personal favorite red, because it’s grown in warm climates, it’s spicy and earthy and all the things I love. The grenache lends sweet jamminess while the mourvedre is a meaty and full-bodied flavor which is why it’s used sparingly when blending and sometimes not at all. This is a terrific wine with red meats and bold cheeses.

Due to space constraints I will have to end this week in France and will pick up next week in Italy, the land of love and the most amazing food wines in the world. How exciting- my first 2-part column!

I want to emphasize, everyone’s palate is different. Everyone’s sense memory is different. Every vineyard and production is different, which means you might get two wines of the same vintage that were grown 10 miles apart but will taste totally different. Hell, you might get two bottles of the same vintage from the same winery from the same BARREL that will taste totally different because of a flaw within the bottle itself. So my advice to you is to get adventurous. Don’t write something off simply because you tried it once and didn’t like it. And venture off the beaten “grocery store” path-AKA California cabs and chardonnay and the like. I promise you won’t be disappointed. See you next week!

Cheers! – Kathie