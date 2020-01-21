Open Book Poetry at Washington County Jonesborough Library

Friday, January 24th @ 6:00pm

Join us at the Jonesborough Library for our Open Book Poetry night on

Friday, January 24th @ 6:00pm!

You’ll be able to read aloud your favorite poetry to your local community. Whether it be your own poetry or a personal favorite that another author has written! Each month will have a different theme, with this month’s being “Poet’s Choice,” meaning that you can read whatever you’d like! This program is free for everyone 18+! If you have any questions, please contact Allen McCumber at (423) 753-1800 or amccumber@wclibrarytn.org.

All of our library programs are sponsored by the Washington County Friends of the Library.