Author Jon Meacham to appear at ETSU

Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham will appear at East Tennessee State University during its upcoming second annual Festival of Ideas in February.

“An Evening with Jon Meacham” will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the ETSU Millennium Center Ballroom. A limited number of tickets will go on sale Monday, Jan. 13 at $20 plus tax each. In addition, tickets to a private reception with Meacham prior to the lecture will be available starting Jan. 13 at $75 plus tax. Guests at the private reception will receive a free signed copy of his book “Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music that Made a Nation.” Meacham will not sign any books at the reception or after the lecture. Online tickets can be purchased on the festival website at https://www.etsu.edu/festival/.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, ETSU students, faculty and staff with valid ID can obtain one free ticket and purchase up to four additional more for $20 each. These tickets will be available in the Student Activities and Organizations office on the second floor of the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA). Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public Jan. 28.

Meacham is one of America’s most prominent public intellectuals. A contributor to “TIME” and “The New York Times Book Review,” Meacham is a highly sought-after commentator, regularly appearing on CNN and MSNBC.

Known as a skilled orator with a depth of knowledge about politics, religion, and current affairs, Meacham brings historical context to the issues and events impacting lives each day.

His latest #1 New York Times bestseller, “Songs of America” is a celebration of the music that helped shape a nation. Co-written by musician Tim McGraw, Songs of America was praised as a “glorious celebration of our diversity” by Quincy Jones and an “unusually well-written and moving story” by Ken Burns.

Meacham’s #1 New York Times bestseller, “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels,” examines the present moment in American politics and life by looking back at critical times in U.S. history when hope overcame division and fear. Meacham is a co-author of “Impeachment: An American History,” which reveals the complicated motives behind the three impeachments in U.S. history.

Meacham’s Presidential biography, “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush,” debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestsellers list. The Times said, “‘Destiny and Power’ reflects the qualities of both subject and biographer: judicious, balanced, deliberative, with a deep appreciation of history and the personalities who shape it.” Meacham delivered eulogies for both President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush.

Meacham’s #1 New York Times bestseller, “Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power,” was hailed as “masterful and intimate’ by Fortune magazine. His other national bestsellers include “Franklin and Winston,” “American Gospel” and “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House,” which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2009.

A contributing editor at “TIME,” Meacham writes for the magazine’s Ideas section. He also pens “The Long View” column in The New York Times Book Review in which he “looks back at books that speak to our current historical and cultural moment.” He served as Newsweek’s managing editor from 1998 to 2006 and editor from 2006 to 2010. The New York Times called him “one of the most influential editors in the news magazine business.”

Meacham is a frequent guest on Morning Joe, Real Time with Bill Maher and The 11th Hour and was featured in Ken Burns’ documentary series “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.” Fox News produced an hour-long special about Meacham’s “Destiny and Power” in November 2015.

Named a “Global Leader for Tomorrow” by the World Economic Forum, he is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a fellow of the Society of American Historians and chairs the National Advisory Board of the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University. Meacham is a Distinguished Visiting Professor of History at The University of the South and a Visiting Distinguished Professor at Vanderbilt University. He is currently at work on a biography of James and Dolley Madison.

Other guests appearing during the ETSU Festival of Ideas include television star Melissa Fitzgerald, American jazz and pop singer/songwriter Mandy Harvey and playwright, director and actor Mike Wiley. A panel discussion highlighting perspectives on voting is also scheduled during the week. More information about the festival is available at www.etsu.edu/festival.

Persons with disabilities attending “An Evening with Jon Meacham” who need special accommodations should contact the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346. Requests for special accommodations must be submitted at least 10 days in advance of the event.

Questions regarding tickets can be directed to the Office of Student Activities and Organizations at 423-439-6633.