Studies show that clutter can cause stress. Stress can cause physical health issues. When we feel bad, its much harder to make healthy decisions. Can you see how something as simple as clutter in your physical space, might be blocking you from reaching your health goals. I’d like to challenge you for the next 30 days do once task that will help clear the clutter in your space.

Day 1- Throw out junk mail.

Day 2- Clear anything that you don’t use every day off your kitchen countertops. (This includes the InstaPot that you haven’t used since you took it out of the box at Christmas.)

Day 3- Pick a pile of clutter anywhere in the house. Clean it up.

Day 4- Unsubscribe from 5 email lists that are cluttering your inbox.

Day 5- Pick 5-10 items from your closet that you haven’t worn in 2 years and donate them to charity.

Day 6- Clean out your junk drawer. (If you’re anything like me, this might be a 2 day process haha!)

Day 7- Clean out your Tupperware. Throw out any bottoms and tops that don’t match or keep the bottoms to keep small items organized, like socks or item from your junk drawer.

Day 8- Organize the snack section of your pantry. Throw out any expired items.

Day 9- Organize the other parts of your pantry.

Day 10- Get your wallet in order. Throw out any old receipts or papers. You might find some unused gift cards or cash!

Day 11- Clean out your makeup bag. For the men- clean out your bathroom drawer.

Day 12- Clean out your gym bag.

Day 13- Find a pile of papers on your office desk or in your office drawer and get them organized.

Day 14- Clean out your sock/underwear drawer.

Day 15- Free day! You’ve done an awesome job so far…take a break or use this as a make-up day.

Day 16- Clear out your phone contacts. This can be great for your mental health too!

Day 17- Find 5-10 books that you can donate to your local library or homeless shelter.

Day 18- Clean out your cleaning supplies. How do I end up with 3 bottles of half-full Windex?

Day 19- Clean out the linen closet. Animal shelters are always looking for blanket donations this time of year.

Day 20- Clean out your dish cupboard. Throw out anything broken and donate, donate, donate. I started saving a box of kitchen supplies as my teenager got closer in age to moving out. Now his apartment kitchen is stocked with dishes.

Day 21- Clean out the middle console in your car. Ladies, I’m looking at you on this one.

Day 22- Clear your calendar. Take a good look at your calendar. Are there items on your calendar that aren’t serving you anymore?

Day 23- Clean off your bedside table. This area is usually the first thing you look at when you wake up and the last place you look when you lay down at night. Does it bring you joy?

Day 24- Take inventory of the pictures you have hanging on your walls. Do you still like them or do they need to be updated?

Day 25- Organize the pictures on your phone.

Day 26- Clean out your shoes. Donate or sell any that you haven’t worn in a year.

Day 27- Organize the apps on your phone. Delete any that you don’t use.

Day 28- Gather any old cell phones, game consoles, or any other electrics no longer in use and donate or sell them.

Day 29- Shred any old papers and documents that are just taking up space in your file drawer. Do you really need that water bill from 2013?

Day 30- Treat yourself! You’ve done an awesome job decluttering your life so reward yourself!

Hopefully after this 30 day Declutter Challenge, you’ll feel less stressed and lighter in all areas. And hopefully, you can make space and time for the things that really matter to you.

To Your Health,

Coach Leslie J.