The character of Doctor John Dolittle first became a part of pop culture in 1920 starting with the children’s book “The Story of Doctor Dolittle”. The character shuns treating humans in favor of animals as he can speak to them in their language. In the world of cinema the doctor was introduced in the 1967 release “Doctor Dolittle” starring Rex Harrison. Dolittle would not return to cinema screens until 1998 with “Dr. Dolittle” starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy would star in the 2001 sequel, but then the series continued with the characters daughter, Kyla Pratt, taking over starring duties in three sequels, the last of which was released in 2009. Thanks to Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle is back on the big screen in the new film “Dolittle.” The reboot of the series is based on “The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle”, as we get to the the doctor and his animal friends on a sea voyage. Before said voyage begins, we are introduced to the doctor, who has become a recluse with his animal friends after losing his wife several years earlier. Dolittle’s appearance is very unkempt, with a long scraggly beard and messy hair. He is also mortified of humans and doesn’t want them anywhere around him, until a kid named Tommy (Harry Collett) brings the doctor a squirrel he accidentally shot to treat. Tommy sneaks into the doctor’s house with a teen named Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado), who has been sent to bring Dolittle to Buckingham Palace in order to treat in ailing Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley). After much persuasion, mostly by his animals, Dolittle agrees to visit the Queen to treat her illness. Dolittle, with some of his animals in tow, visits the Queen only to discover the only way to treat her illness is by visiting a mythical island for a cure. On the voyage he is joined by various animal friends, including macaw Polynesia, nervous gorilla Chee-Chee, the always freezing plolar bear Yoshi, the fussy ostrich Plimpton, the crazy duck Dab-Dab, the loyal glasses wearing dog Jip, and the previously injured squirrel Kevin. The group is also joined by the wisecracking dragonfly James, and last minute passenger Tommy. Once the group reaches their destination, after being attacked by a British naval vessel led by the devious Dr. Blair Mudfly (Michael Sheen), they face new danger in the form of the pirate king Rassouli (Antonio Banderas), who has a pride of lions at his command. Oh, and that’s not all, as Dolittle has a face-off with a tiger named Barry, who felt Dolittle abandoned him years ago. After managing to escape the clutches of the tiger and the pirate king, Dolittle and his group once again cross paths with the dastardly Mudfly. As if the return of Mudlfy isn’t enough to deal with, Dolittle, his group and the soldiers with Mudfly cross paths with a fire-breathing dragon named Ginko-Who-Soars, who is in no mood for visitors. After their encounter with the dragon, who reveals the cure for the queen, Dolittle and gang are back in England where they thwart the plot of Mudlfy and his co-horts. The film is a wonderful mix of humor, charm, and sentimentality, led by Downey at his best, sporting a wonderfully perfected Welsh accent. I particularly enjoyed his interactions with the animals, especially those with the bossy macaw Polly. Other highlights included the tongue-in-cheek performance of Banderas, and the well done CGI animals chattering with each other and the doctor. Meanwhile, Sheen proves to be a perfect villain, as his stumbling Mudlfy is the perfect foil for Dolitte. “Dolitte” was a fun romp and proves to be a film the entire family can enjoy, as it brings out the kid in all of us. If you love animals, even CGI ones, this is the film for you. Now playing in theaters. (Rated PG)

