ETSU Department of Music opens spring concert season with faculty, guest recitals

The East Tennessee State University Department of Music opens its spring 2019 concert season with a number of performances featuring faculty and guest artists.

All of the following performances are open to the public:

The Loboda and Hutchins Duo will perform Friday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. in Mathes Hall on the ETSU campus. The duo of Dr. Emily Loboda of the ETSU music faculty and Dr. Kyle Hutchins of Virginia Tech will present an evening of saxophone duo repertoire. Admission is free.

The award-winning Cavani String Quartet will present a program of string quartet music, accompanied by ETSU’s Dr. Esther Park on piano, on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7:30 p.m. at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market St. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for students.

Saxophone guest artist Kristen Zelenak will perform a free recital on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Mathes Hall.

A Chamber Music Showcase will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in ETSU’s Brown Hall auditorium. William Shaub, concertmaster of the Knoxville Symphony, will join ETSU faculty members Dr. David Kovac and Dr. Sean Hawthorne for a program of string duos and trios. Admission is free; a donation of $10 will be accepted.

Soprano Dr. Whitney Myers , accompanied by Park, will present a Valentine’s Day recital showcasing beloved Russian art songs by Glinka, Tchaikovsky and Rimsky-Korsakov, as well as selections from Lili Boulanger’s Clairières dans le ciel, and one of Arnold Schönberg’s early cycles for voice and piano. Her performance will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in Mathes Hall. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and free for students.

For a complete ETSU Department of Music event schedule, visit www.etsu.edu/cas/music/.

For more information, contact the Department of Music at 423-439-4276 or musicevents@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.